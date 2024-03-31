The forecast of rain throughout this Sunday has caused the suspension of numerous processions planned for this Easter Sunday in a large part of the Region of Murcia. However, the rainfall has also dampened the starting signal of the Spring Festival in Murcia, since the traditional Bando de la Huerta Infantil was scheduled to be held this afternoon.

The president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas of the Region of Murcia, Juan García Serrano, said in a statement that the “inclement weather” has forced the decision to cancel the parade. “Even though it's clear, dancing for children and adults is impossible,” he explained.

In addition, he apologized for any inconvenience that the suspension may cause. “The citizen safety of participants and the public is paramount,” García Serrano insisted.