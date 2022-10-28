Monday morning and full pavilion. UCAM CB Murcia has set that goal for next December 12. And to achieve this, it wants to count on all the educational centers in the Region of Murcia, which have already been contacted and invited to sign up for the ‘El Partido del Recreo’ initiative, one through which Sito Alonso’s men will be divided into two teams to play a match in front of an exclusively children’s audience, aged between 6 and 18, that is, schoolchildren who attend between 1st year of Primary and 2nd year of Baccalaureate.

In this way, the UCAM wants to offer all the schools and institutes of the community the possibility of carrying out an unprecedented excursion, making children and adolescents unique witnesses of a match between the players of a team from the Endesa League and the Champions League. But there will not only be basketball. The club wants to offer its young fans a total experience, and the match, which will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia and will start at 11:00, will feature cheerleaders, music, contests and some other surprises.

tickets are free



The educational centers that wish to participate must contact the UCAM Communication Department by email at [email protected], regardless of the number of courses they wish to participate. Tickets are free, but, yes, preference when it comes to having the best seats will depend on how quickly each center reserves its tickets.

This is a disruptive initiative that the UCAM had been wanting to launch for years. The idea was conceived in the fall of 2019, months before the pandemic ruined countless plans, and the consequences of the same and different circumstances have not allowed it to be held until now. It also has the approval and collaboration of the Murcia City Council. The ‘El Partido del Recreo’ initiative does not have similar precedents within top-level professional sports in Spain.