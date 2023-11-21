For the first time, The Children’s Festival will arrive in Peru with a varied offer of entertainment. The show will take place on December 9 at the Multispace Costa 21 of the Costa Verde.

The event will bring together for the only time the international attractions Topa, La Granja de Zenón, Piñón Fijo and the national attractions of Chiki Toonz, with free entry for children, who will be able to enjoy all this from 5.30 pm for three and a half hours. constellation of child stars.

Who will perform at The Children’s Festival?

Diego Topa He has just recorded an album with his partner Luli Pampin in Italy, which will be released at the end of the year and will bring a show of his best hits and his new songs.

For its part, La Granja de Zenón will arrive with a new show titled ‘Exacto’, in which Zenón receives his nephews Tito and María to spend a very special day on the farm with Vaca Lola, Lorito Pepe, María, Percherón, Rana and Chancha. Bartolito will go to the forest and meet a new friend.

The comic quota will be provided by Piñón Fijo, a little clown who has united many generations and is a family favorite. It should be noted that, in the lyrics of its songs, Piñon Fijo provides children with educational messages about oral hygiene, learning vowels, caring for the environment, and others.

The Peruvian group Chiki Toonz, made up of Catalina, Ivanna, Thaís, Mariano and Oliver, will be part of the festival with their sensational show of songs, games and choreography that has positioned them very strongly on the YouTube platform.

Where to get tickets for The Children’s Festival?

Likewise, on Saturday, December 9, to close with a flourish, the Christmas tree will be lit, as the start of the Christmas season.

Tickets for this children’s event are now available on the Cuponidad.pe digital platform with a single price of S/99.90. You can enter this link to see the promotion: https://cutt.ly/nwU34fJo

It should be noted that the Multiespacio Costa 21 has a large parking lot, in addition to pedestrian access from the descent of the John Lennon Park in San Miguel.