“Now things have changed”, Fedez talks about the situation with his children and responds to the alleged warning about the photos of Leone and Vittoria's faces.

The interview on Rai 2 is highly anticipated Fedez in which he addresses the topic of his separation from Chiara Ferragni for the first time. TO Beastsduring the all-round conversation with Francesca Fagnani, on the evening of Tuesday 9 April, everything happens.

The former X Factor judge showed all of his emotions without filters, and also spoke in depth about his life. From the experience of the attempted suicide to his involvement in the political sphere, passing through the crisis with his wife and from the Balocco affair to Luis Sal. Fedez, singer, husband, father and man, can now say it well, with the “fear of being alone”.

After the separation, the Ferragnez no longer shared photos showing the face of the children. Many speculated that Fedez had sent a warning to his wife, a rumor that the rapper denies:

I asked Chiara to avoid publishing the children, but there are no warnings. […] For two months I have almost never posted about my children and the only posts I have made are the children's birthday wishes.

In this situation, despite rumors and hypotheses, there therefore appears to be no legal notice but a simple request from Fedez to Chiara so that she could avoid publishing photos of children Right now. “Now things have changed,” the rapper admits to Fagnani during the interview.

Initially there was a calm atmosphere. Today that journey has taken a different direction. I am protecting my children from myself. Now there is a morbid attention to the subliminal messages we can send. I can't allow certain things to take on meaning and be interpreted because my children are involved.

The interview continues at this juncture on the theme of Fedez-father, how he is experiencing this moment and how his beloved ones are also experiencing it Lion And Victory. There is too much speculation on the Ferragnez's opportunity to create a “show family” to show on social media. The accusations of having set up a media circus, even during this crisis, just to divert attention from the scandals surrounding Ferragni are too serious.

I think I'm a good father even if many don't think so, like those who say I exploit them on social media. I have not eaten on the lives of my children.

The ending of the interview, however, leaves room, as Fagnani herself says, for some things that “were not asked” or said during the interview with Fedez. The rapper, in tears, as seen from the previews, speaks to the viewers but, sounding more like a sorry hug from a distance, closes: