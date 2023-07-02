Summer arrives and schools close. Extracurricular activities multiply in the summer, but there are still gaps to cover on vacation, which can last forever depending on age. There is no other option than to look for entertainment for the little ones and the projection rooms take on a special role for this purpose. In addition to killing tedium for a few hours, it’s chilly and, as the business works today, you can have a snack in the stalls, with more than just popcorn. There are cinemas that have slides and ball pools to have a good party, as debatable as it is attractive for the family. A few weeks ago ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’ was released, the first hit of summer animation, still available on the billboard. A joy that breaks the limits between the language of the comic and the audiovisual medium. Vignettes come to life to the delight of the open-minded multi-screen viewer. This weekend sees the light, joining the possible plans for the holiday season, another long-awaited release in this line, ‘Ruby, adventures of a teenage kraken’, the peculiar story of a fifteen-year-old that has a lot to do with the sea but little with ‘The little mermaid’.

Ruby Gilman, the protagonist of the film that hits theaters today, responds to the usual problems of adolescence. Obsessed with integrating with her classmates, she discovers by accident that she belongs to the legendary Kraken family, protectors of the oceans. This unexpected twist in the script of her life generates sparkling entanglements. She is destined to inherit the throne from her as Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas, a title that sinks her hopes of going unnoticed.

This animated fantasy will soon be joined in multiplexes by other film shows aimed at children, among them ‘Vacaciones de verano’, the latest from Santiago Segura, which has definitively changed Torrente due to an avalanche of small fans who greatly enjoy the occurrences of the actor and filmmaker. ‘A family of superheroes’, whose title says it all, is a Norwegian cartoon film that is already moving through the exhibition circuit, like ‘The Magic Door’, this time in real image (a proposal that deserves more attention from the one that is being lent). Probably ‘Elemental’, the new from Pixar, is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Along the lines of ‘Dereves (Inside Out)’, it presents, in the key of a romantic comedy, a world where the different primordial elements of nature coexist, including fire and water. Candela is a young woman with character who looks like a fire who falls in love with the funny Nilo, a calm boy with a watery body. Despite being opposites in their physiognomy and way of being, they are destined to understand each other. A kind of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ that is at stake at the box office. Disney is not getting the figures of yesteryear, perhaps because the bulk of the audience reserves its films to see them at home.

And also ‘Barbie’



Perhaps the youngsters are not her potential audience, but ‘Barbie’ may be one of the surprises of this summer season. The popular toy comes to life thanks to the interpretation of Margot Robbie and her outrages promise their own on the big screen. The famous doll gives a lot of play and the name of the project’s director, Greta Gerwig, suggests that it will not be just any adaptation. The director of ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ has transferred the colorful imagery of the well-known pop icon to moving images. What will her behavior be like in the real world after being kicked out of her pink and fuchsia reality for not being perfect enough? Ryan Gosling plays Ken, the perfect man who isn’t so perfect in an initiative worthy of applause. Disney also debuts a new version of one of the most glorious and gruesome attractions in its famous theme park. ‘Haunted Mansion’ is announced as a sequel to the first attempt starring Eddie Murphy, which in its day did not stand out as the Mickey Mouse factory intended (it garnered bloody criticism). In the sequel two decades later, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Winona Ryder and Jamie Lee Curtis join the terrifyingly funny, visual effects-packed haunted house festivities. A brutal casting.

Another sequel will burst into cinemas in August, ‘Campeonex’, with an ensemble cast in which some of the most endearing faces of the blockbuster film directed by Javier Fesser repeat. The protagonists this time change basketball for athletics after an error when registering for a sports competition. At the end of the same month, a proposal born with the cult label, ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos’, will find its place. The beloved teenage mutant turtles return to the charge in an infographic-animated film, standing out from previous unfortunate adaptations with a fiercely current aesthetic. Family cinema will not be missing this summer.