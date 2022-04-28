The plan. The municipality of Ahome will do well if the State Development Plan 2021-2027 presented yesterday by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to the Sinaloans is followed to the letter. It is not for nothing that Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros is well aligned with Rocha Moya, with whom he has already agreed on an investment of 100 million pesos for storm drainage works in order to put an end to the floods in the city. In fact, this was what Vargas Landeros highlighted after attending the event held in Culiacán, but he mentioned that they are also going to solve the problems of electricity, drinking water, drainage, among others. That is why they say that the support that Vargas Landeros is giving to Rocha Moya is well rewarded. That formula does not fail, the one that the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, rejected, but that’s how it goes.

It reactivates. They say that the former president of the PRI in Sinaloa, Joaquín Vega Acuña, is organizing a get-together for PRI members from Ahome at the “El Alacrán” ranch, on the grounds of El Fuerte. Everything is on his account: transportation, food, drinks. At least that is what some PRI members who are more than ready for that meeting say, with which they would revive that ranch as in the six-year term of Juan S. Millán. The meeting would be, according to what they say, the weekend of next week. The organization is being carried out by Vega Acuña in the context of the PRI presidency dispute in Sinaloa. Vega Acuña is taking action for a reason.

your truths. The children told their truths to the officials of the Vargaslander administration in the Children’s Council session that took place yesterday as part of Children’s Day. They screened the aldermen who have pretensions of greatness, they charge a fortune, but they don’t even make any remarks to mislead her, as the minors did yesterday. Everyone was amused by what was expressed by the children who were accurate in their criticism, such as the one that the policemen in various patrols are patrolling the same place just to “say hello”. And so on in other areas. For this reason, Genaro García Castro, secretary of the City Council and who served as head of the mayor’s office by ministry of law, said he was surprised by the capacity of the boys and girls. He took note of what they expressed and what will be followed up.

Without interest. Fausto Rubén Ibarra Celis, head of the Internal Control Body in Ahome, had no choice but to initiate the procedure to sanction 313 officials! of the past administration of then Mayor Guillermo “Billy” Chapman for not submitting his 3 of 3 declaration when leaving his responsibilities. There were 317, but when they were notified only four presented it. Espichaditos were made by Jonathan Guitiérrez, former director of Legal Affairs; Eneida López Gálvez, former director of Public Works; Iván Gálvez, former director of Municipal Public Services, and Enrique Ruiz Campos, of Administration. It has already come out that those who did leave to leave were Chapman; Juan Fierro, former secretary; Ana Ayala, former treasurer, and Socorro Calderón, former councillor. They say that the reason why the 313 do not file their declaration is that it is worth it if they are disqualified.

The first package. The attorney trustee Cecilia Hernández already has ten plots of land identified to be recovered because they did not meet the conditions that were established when they were given on loan to civil associations. It is not known what they are because the information is kept in reserve to take care of the process, which has already begun. It is said that these properties are converted into nests of bums, so that those who had it on loan have nowhere to go.