Is this Friday the last normal working day of the year? Many working parents are faced with this question now that primary schools close their doors after Friday afternoon. They won’t open again until after the Christmas holidays. At least, if that is justified by then.

For working parents – there are 1.3 million households in the Netherlands with children under the age of 12 – this means: panic! Do not ask grandparents to help out, said outgoing Prime Minister Rutte on Tuesday, because it is all about them. But then what? Hire a babysitter? Taking vacation days, if you still have them after a year full of lockdowns and quarantines? Or maybe the employer can arrange something for you?

Trade unions FNV and CNV believe that it should in any case not be up to the employees to solve it all for themselves. Both unions believe that employers should be benevolent. They are “no longer as lenient as at the beginning of the pandemic”, FNV chairman Kitty Jong noted in a written statement. Employers’ club VNO-NCW draws attention to the fact that it is ‘a very busy period’ for many companies. A spokesperson: “There must also be understanding for that.”

What can employees expect from their employer? NRC asked some major employers how they will arrange it next week.

Babysitter reimbursed

Some companies offer to reimburse the nanny. Accountants and consultancy firms PwC and Deloitte do this, for example, employees can hire a babysitter through an agency. At Deloitte, the ‘own’ permanent babysitter is also reimbursed.

Law firm NautaDutilh also pays the babysitter. Managing partner Petra Zijp informs us by e-mail: “We therefore reimburse a maximum of 40 hours of babysitting during the extra holiday week for all employees with children between the ages of 4 and 12. Taking leave is of course also an option.” Food giant Unilever offers childcare payment “for people in roles who are currently unable to take time off”.

Charly van der Straten, founder of the Charly Cares babysitting platform, says that about 75 organizations now have an account with the Charly Cares Business branch, and can hire a babysitter for their employees through this channel. The babysitting company is mainly active in the Randstad and the Eindhoven area, says Van der Straten, and has about 7,500 active affiliated babysitters.

Another option is to have employees take emergency leave. Employees of the municipality of Amsterdam, for example, are given this opportunity. Anyone who is not entitled to emergency care for his or her children because of a ‘critical profession’ may “take (partial) emergency leave next week in consultation with their supervisor”, a spokesperson emailed. “For example, if they cannot arrange childcare themselves or if they cannot work from home and take care of the children at the same time. So there is no need to take days off.”

Those who work at ING are also made aware of different types of leave, a spokesperson said. There is a whole list: “Short-term care leave, (un)paid parental leave, diversity days or emergency leave.” If you have already prepared everything, ING offers the option of taking extra days off, “after consultation with their manager”. Free, the spokesperson assures.

At HEMA, where store employees cannot work from home, people can take extra care leave (70 percent paid). HEMA also pays babysitters for ‘two or three half days a week’.

Solution in twilight zone

A creative solution that, in addition to consultation with the manager, should certainly also be discussed with close colleagues: a spokesperson for FNV heard from the civil service that the children sometimes come with them to the office.

But often ‘solutions’ also lie in the twilight zone. Then you hear from the employer’s side that they come to an agreement with employees ‘in good consultation’ or ‘in harmony’. But do employees think so too?

FNV is currently conducting a survey how employees and their employers deal with school closures. The results will be announced early next week. The union also points out that the Netherlands is one of the few countries in Europe that has not offered parents extra leave or financial support during the closures of childcare and schools. It should. Because after the experience of two previous school closures, FNV writes convinced in a statement: “Simply appealing to the benevolence of employers, as outgoing Prime Minister Rutte does, does not work in the real world.”

Now it is an extra week before Christmas, which is taken care of by trial and error. The big question is how corona will continue to disrupt society in the coming months and perhaps years. The call for a long-term plan is therefore getting louder, CNV leader Piet Fortuin writes on the association’s website. A vision please, instead of „bouncing from wave to wave”. If only to prevent everyone from having to look for a shelter again in a few months’ time.