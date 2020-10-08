Jorge, the seven-year-old son of Guillermo and Kate Middleton, has received a very special gift these days; meet Sir David Attenborough, one of your favorite heroes. Now Kensington Palace has released the images of the meeting. Along with the prince were his brothers, Carlota and Luis. “When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark, whose scientific name is carcharocles megalodon (big tooth) ”, explained a royal spokesperson on social media. The fossil had been in Attenborough’s possession for decades.

“Sir David found the tooth on a family vacation to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s smooth yellow limestone that was laid during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago,” the palace wrote. “It is believed that carcharocles it has grown to 15 meters in length, which is about twice the length of the great white, the largest shark alive today. “

Attenborough visited Kensington Palace and attended an open-air screening of his next feature film, A Life On Our Planet. Its premiere was scheduled for April at the Royal Albert Hall, but the pandemic has derailed the plans, so an alternative preview has been chosen. Seated in folding chairs with their names printed on them (although they decided to exchange them), the Duke of Cambridge and the director watched the 80-minute film.

Afterward, the whole family had a chance to spend time with the conservation advocate. In one of the photos from the big day, Jorge smiles while holding the fossilized shark tooth, while his sister, Carlota, 5, looks excitedly at Attenborough. In a second family photo, Jorge can also be seen examining the shark tooth as he shares a private moment with his father and younger brother, two-year-old Luis. Earlier this year, Kate revealed that of all the celebrities she has met over the years, Attenborough has a special place in her heart like that of her son Jorge. “The Duchess said Jorge has been watching a lot of David Attenborough movies, Blue planet Y things for the style “, revealed a royal spokesperson.

About Jorge, the conservationist told The Times. “He was really very interested. He seemed to like it. He is very interested in fossils and Charlotte too.” David Attenborough was knighted by the Queen in 1985 and was awarded the Order of Merit in 2002. Attenborough dedicates the confinement to giving geography classes to schoolchildren through the BBC. He maintains that when the pandemic passes we must stay teleworking at home instead of spending time, money and CO2 going back and forth to the office.