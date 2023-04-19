A woman and a child during a protest in Santiago de Chile for a femicide in the Los Lagos Region in 2019. Fernando Lavoz (Getty Images)

For the first time, Chile will have a comprehensive reparation law for victims of femicide and their families, which will mean that the sons and daughters of the women who have been murdered will have a reparation pension from the State until they are 18 years old. In addition, it will cover the victims of this crime with a labor jurisdiction for 12 months when they have been frustrated or tempted. It is legislation that was promoted in January 2021 by a group of deputies, the feminist movement against violence against women, Ni una menos, and the Association of Relatives of Victims of Feminicide, made up mostly of mothers, sisters and aunts. who for years had made visible their helpless situation. The initiative was backed by the Ministry for Women and Gender Equality of the left-wing government of President Gabriel Boric, led by Minister Antonia Orellana.

“This law has been a search for justice. It is not everything we hope for, but it is a great advance,” Julieta Rivera, spokesperson for the Association of Relatives of Victims of Femicide, told EL PAÍS. “We are a tiny group, without resources, and today we are in the forefront. But we will not stay here, because we also want to advance in a life free of violence, ”she adds excitedly.

After the approval in Congress, one of the promoters of the law, the communist deputy Karol Cariola, said that “this is a step forward, but it is not enough.” “For all the absences that the State has had for so many years in helping to prevent a woman from being murdered, it is that today we have to seek reparation mechanisms for those boys and girls who are left with a murdered mother and with an imprisoned father. ”, assured the parliamentarian.

The law had broad support in Parliament, with 109 votes in favor and 13 abstentions. The children of the victims will receive a monthly pension of 160 thousand Chilean pesos (equivalent to about 200 dollars). Likewise, the norm implies the suspension and deprivation of parental rights and responsibilities for those who commit the crime and also establishes that those who are recognized as victims can access state benefits and programs.

The regulations, Cariola explained to EL PAÍS, will have a retroactive effect for the children of the victims, after the crime of femicide was criminalized in Chile in 2010, which in principle considered only murders committed within a relationship. In 2020, however, the South American country made progress in a new legislation that expanded the legal framework to crimes in non-family settings, for which it was established as a gender crime against women, committed by men for reasons of hate, contempt or misogyny. It is a law that has been known as the Gabriela Law, which was promoted after the crime, in June 2018, of Gabriela Alcaíno, 17, and her mother Carolina Donoso, 53, in the municipality of Maipú, in the area west of the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

The femicide of Soledad Valenzuela, 29, on July 5, 2020, in Doñihue, in the Libertador General Bernardo O’Higgins Region, located 86 kilometers from Santiago, was the first crime typified under the Gabriela Law. Her lifeless body was found inside her house, which was burned down. She was the mother of three children, now 15, 13 and 10 years old, who were left in charge of her sister Paula Valenzuela, 37.

Paula Valenzuela tells EL PAÍS that, in addition to the pain for the loss of her sister, her life changed radically. In her house, in Santiago, where she lives with her son, she welcomed her nephews. She remembers that she has gotten ahead thanks to the help of friends and some relatives. “They not only lost their mother, but they were also left with nothing, because her house was burned down. We had to buy them everything, bed, clothes. Also, I have had to pay lawyers and psychologists.”

Paula met the Association of Relatives of Victims of Femicide, which promoted the new comprehensive reparation law, by chance. It was December 19, 2020, the National Day against Femicide. She was walking outside the La Moneda Palace when she saw a demonstration. She got closer and observed that, among the many shoes that commemorated each of the victims of that year, there was one with the name of her sister Soledad de ella.

During 2023, in Chile there have been 10 completed femicides and 65 frustrated femicides. The last of them was perpetrated on April 2, in Parral, in the south of the country. The victim, Marcela Pérez Tapia, was murdered by her ex-partner, a Gendarmerie official. They had a four-year-old daughter.