The two children of the man who died swept away by the waters in his own house in last year’s flood in Javalí Viejo have demanded compensation of 100,000 euros from the Murcia City Council and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS). They blame both public organizations for the state of abandonment that the boulevard presented, which, in their opinion, caused the death of his parent.

The patrimonial liability file began last June under the legal advice of lawyer Fernando García de Ángela, who believes that the death “could have been avoided if the Rambla de la Ventosa had been in proper clean conditions and had not been would have obstructed his passage through San Nicolás Street” in this Murcia district. For the lawyer, the tragedy was wrought “by the dragging of rubble, garbage and other elements produced by the negligence in the cleaning and removal of solid waste.”

The lawyer Borja Navarro, collaborator in this process, also warns that “there is sufficient evidence to determine that the responsibility of the City Council and the CHS for the death of the father, the only victim of the flood, is clear.”

It all happened around 2 in the morning on September 26, 2022, when after a strong storm, the waters of the La Ventosa rambla overflowed and burst fiercely against the houses, dragging debris and garbage with them and fracturing the exterior walls of the house on San Nicolás Street, where the victim, Antonio FN, 58 years old, was resting.

This neighbor left two children, who are the signatories of the lawsuit that the GDA LEX Abogados firm has been in charge of processing. According to Fernando García de Ángela, the graphic documents that exist from that day in the media, testimonies from neighbors and even from the current councilors of the municipal team – then in the opposition – as well as the autopsy report “indicate clear facts to us.” that point to the Murcia City Council for its negligence in cleaning the boulevard in its urban section, and jointly or subsidiarily to the CHS itself, whose jurisdiction is derived from non-urban sections.

For their part, in the proceedings, the victim’s children insist that they have not received “for more than a year since their father’s death, communication, help, or any type of support from the different institutions, local, regional, and “states,” says Fernando García, who assures that “this family has been abandoned to its fate; most likely, if the boulevard had been prepared in the previous moments when the existence of the atmospheric phenomenon was known, its father would still “I would continue with them.”