Poverty, shame and always stress. The Benefits Scandal not only affected parents, the lives of around 90,000 children were also marked by mistakes by the Tax Authorities. Editor Anne-Martijn van der Kaaden sees that now adult victims feel the consequences of the scandal to this day.
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].
- Presentation:
- Floor Boon
- Guest:
- Anne-Martijn van der Kaaden
- Editorial:
- Nina van Hattum
- Edit:
- Jeroen Jaspers
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Annabel Oosteweeghel
#children #Benefits #Scandal