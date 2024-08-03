The children of a Russian spy couple came home on thursday in the largest prisoner exchange between the West and Russia since the Cold War, They only discovered their nationality on the flight to Moscow.

Artem Viktorovich Dultsev and Anna Valerevna Dultseva pretended to be an Argentine couple living in Sloveniawhen they were discovered and incarcerated there.

Their childrenaged 11 and 8, They don’t speak a word of Russian and didn’t know who President Vladimir Putin was.: they had in fact asked their parents who the gentleman was who had come to welcome them at the airport, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In total, 24 prisoners from seven different countries were exchanged.

Sixteen were Western prisoners held in Russian prisons and eight were Russian prisoners held in the United States, Norway, Germany, Poland and Slovenia. Among them was Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

The family, consisting of the spy couple and their two children, was warmly welcomed: Mrs. Dultseva and her daughter received flowers and a warm hug from President Putin. “Buenas noches,” Putin would have greeted the two kids.





As reported by the Argentine media, The couple were known as María Mayer and Ludwig Gisch, who arrived in Slovenia showing their Argentine passports in 2017.

The husband had set up an IT company and the wife an online art gallery. They had settled in Ljubljanauntil they were arrested in 2022.





Sofia, 11 years old, and Gabriel, 8 years oldwere born in Argentina. According to the Kremlin, they only discovered they were Russian on Thursday, when the plane took off from Ankara to Vnukovo Airport in Moscow.

“The children of undercover agents asked their parents yesterday who had taken them in,” Peskov said, adding: “They didn’t even know who Putin was.” The Kremlin spokesman said that this is how undercover (or “illegal”) agents work, “making such sacrifices for the sake of their work and dedication to the service.”

Unlike “legal” spies, who are stationed abroad under diplomatic or official cover, illegals are alone: They work ordinary jobs, live on the outskirts, and operate without the diplomatic immunity that other agents enjoy if they are captured.