12/30/2025



Updated at 7:34 p.m.





Unforgettable moment for Jesús Navas in his tribute when the daughters of José Antonio Reyes, Triana and Noelia, and Aitor, son of Antonio Puerta, appeared on the Sánchez-Pizjuán green. The children of the remembered Sevilla myths gave Navas some paintings with some framed photos with their parents of special moments in the palace with the ill-fated white and red youth players.

A particularly emotional moment, without a doubt, where Jesús Navas highlighted that “everything I have achieved has been thanks to your parents, they have always helped me and I love them very much.” Aitor Puerta, for his part, smiled admitting that “I play football, although not as well as my father, and who better than Jesús Navas to have defended the number 16 for so long.”