This Friday, March 22, the world was shaken by the news of Kate Middleton suffers from cancerthe Princess of Wales, which was confirmed by herself through a statement in which she announced how she found out about the condition, the treatment, her days with Prince William and much more.

“The surgery was successful, however, the examinations after the operation they found a cancer present“Kate shared during the statement, announcing that she has begun the first phase of her treatment.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

During the message, Middleton said: “This, clearly, was a huge shock, and William and I are doing everything we can to process it and handle it privately for the sake of our family.”.

Children of Prince William and Kate Middleton already know about his illness

Likewise, he indicated that his children, George, Charlotte and Louis, They already know about your health status and they tried to explain to them in a way that was appropriate for them, seeking to reassure them that their mother will be fine.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announces that she has cancer

Kate indicated that having William by her side has been a great source of support and peace of mind during these difficult times regarding her health.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp