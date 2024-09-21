The first night Castany Huamán spent in Madrid, she was cradling a baby, imagining it was her son. Hers, four-year-old Álvaro, was 9,500 kilometres away, on the other side of the Atlantic, in Lima. It was 2002, and Castany had flown to Spain, as thousands of women and men had been doing over the past two years from her country, Peru, or from Colombia, or from Ecuador, seeking to give their children another life, but having to leave them far away.

Between 2000 and 2007, around two million Latin American immigrants arrived in Spain, almost half of the total number of foreigners who arrived in that period. It was the first migratory boom in the country, when Spain definitively became a host country for migration after decades as a country of emigrants. Andreu Domingo, deputy director of the Centre for Demographic Studies at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​identifies two fundamental reasons for this intense influx of immigrants. On the one hand, the demand for labour for unskilled jobs – construction and tourism – and, on the other, the “outsourcing of domestic work and care”, which meant that Latin American women took on these tasks while Spanish women left home to work.

Castany had arrived divorced from a man who mistreated her and her son and with the promise of a job as a live-in worker in a house in La Moraleja, the Madrid neighborhood with the highest income in Spain. She was lucky, she says, to find employers who took her in—her boss at the time was one of the richest men in the country—and within a few months they paid for her tickets to Lima so she could see her son. She was only able to bring him back when she had already obtained nationality and he was already 11 years old.

That boy is now 26 years old. After returning to Peru to finish high school, Alvaro Quevedo returned to Spain and worked at Vodafone and Digi installing fibres in homes. Now he is about to finish a higher degree in automotive. His relationship with his mother was normalised recently, but during his adolescence the clashes with her were brutal. He practically grew up without her. When the young man appeared in Spain for the second time at 15, Castany was working as a waitress with shifts of more than 12 hours and returned in the early morning when he was already asleep. He sums it up like this: “We didn’t know each other.”

Taking on the work in the homes of Spanish families “caused a disruption in the immigrants’ own families,” explains sociologist Domingo. The equation is simple: Latin American women who worked as live-in workers had no one to take care of their families. This situation has not changed much. Domingo says that some Colombian families have begun to bring grandmothers to look after their own homes.

“I was born here, but I feel Ecuadorian”

It’s Tuesday afternoon and in a bar in the Usera district (Madrid), a salsa song blares on the television. Thalía Ramón serves drinks and snacks to sixty-something customers. She is 20 years old and was born in Madrid. “I was born here, but I feel Ecuadorian because my roots are from Ecuador and I don’t have a Spanish accent either,” she says. For the children of immigrants, raised with customs from both countries, creating an identity has the peculiarity of asking themselves if they are from here, there, or both. In Thalía’s case, her friends, the partners she has had and her environment are still Ecuadorian, or at least Latin American. At parties, the food is still from Ecuador, where she has gone a couple of times, just to visit. That was the environment in which she grew up: “When I was in school, everyone’s story was the same: ‘my parents came here and I was born here, I’m already Spanish —if the parents already have nationality—.”

She is now pursuing a higher degree in Administration and Finance, which she alternates with afternoon shifts at her mother’s bar. She was recently in New York – where another part of the family emigrated – and at the airport she found a huge queue of Latin Americans who were prevented from entering by the US authorities and sent back to their country, under the suspicion that they would stay there to work. She, with a Spanish passport, crossed without problems. “I am very grateful that my mother had emigrated at that time and that I was born here.”

On the other side of the bar, her mother, Elizabeth Ochoa, arrived in Spain at the beginning of the boom, in March 1999. A couple of years later she witnessed an exponential growth of foreigners in Spain never seen before. The profiles seemed identical: women working as live-in workers, as she also had to do, and men, working in construction, even with a diploma under their arm. Many arrived with their small children or brought them later, and many others had their children here.

They came from Colombia as children and today they hire young immigrants

The last diners at the SteakBurger in Las Tablas, Madrid, finish leaving at the end of the afternoon. Luisa Fernanda Osorio, 32, Colombian and manager of the establishment, finishes checking the invoices. She has worked in this chain for almost eight years and today she is the only woman who holds that position in the entire company, which has dozens of restaurants in the capital. She arrived in Spain in 2000, when she was eight years old. Her mother, Luz Helena, had emigrated a year earlier from Ansermanuevo, a small town in Colombia. She was first a boarder and then worked as a security guard in a shopping center.

David Osorio, 29, another of the children, remembers that when his mother was a security guard, they rarely saw her at home. She would return after closing the shopping centre and could arrive at two or three in the morning. He studied until the third year of compulsory secondary education and started working. First cleaning the swimming pool at a gym, between one and four in the morning, then in a bar in a market and for the last six years, in the Oven restaurant franchise, from the same company where his sister works. Today she runs the Bernabéu stadium. Luz Ney, another of the sisters, is the manager of a VIPS restaurant.

David Osorio, born in Colombia, 29 years old, at the Oven de Concha Espina where he is a manager. Alvaro Garcia

In almost all the offices that Luisa and David have managed, the staff are mostly Latin Americans. David says that they are the ones who submit the CVs and take the shifts that fill up most of their day. Spaniards who are children of Spaniards, he says, generally study and look for jobs with more flexible hours. Andreu Domingo explains it this way: “When we are talking about descendants of immigrants, who have arrived very young or were born here, they have already entered the school system and it is assumed that there the differences should be eliminated. The question that we demographers ask ourselves is whether that is true or whether, despite the discourse and legal facilities in favor of Latin Americans over other nationalities, we continue to be weighed down by that hierarchical perception, which is often an optic related to structural racism.”

Luisa, with her partner, also Colombian, already has three children aged 16, nine and six. “They were born here, they live here, they are Spanish and they don’t have a Colombian accent at all,” she explains. They have travelled to Colombia a few times, although the eldest didn’t want to go last time. He is finishing his secondary education and wants to take police exams. He is a fan of the Spanish national team, as his parents are of the Colombian national team.