“Think well, no more than twenty years ago,” Primo Levi wrote in 1961— In the heart of this civilized Europesomeone dreamed of a demential dream, to raise an empire on millions of corpses and slaves. There were very few who … They rejected it ». To this had to add the obsessive effort to make a race, the ARIA, the most perfect and models for the Nazi supremacists prevail, above many other lower, worthy of being eliminated or, where appropriate, enslaved.

The ‘idyllic’ Nazi maternity houses, the Lebensborn, designed by Heinrich Himmler in 1936, a Place of authentic and icy terrorthat some current readers can remind them of the disturbing dystopia ‘The story of the maid’ by Margaret Atwood (and its consequent series) existed in the national socialist Germany.

Author

Caroline de Mulder

Editorial

Tusquets

Year

2025

Pages

245

Price

20.90 euros

They were hostels or maternity clinics, in the manner of selective laboratories for racial and eugenic policies of the regime, which aimed not only the ethnic improvement but the manufacture of future warlords, especially replacement of German soldiers who did not stop falling into the eastern front. In principle, they were planned for wives of SS and single mothers, but also for many young people simply inseminated by Heroic soldiers of the Reich.

All this, moving away from the cigar Himmler ‘. Rebuilding the reality of those demential totalitarian projectsin the end of the war conflict, in 1944 and in Bavaria, in what was the first Nazi motherhood, the Heim Hochland.

De Mulder will focus its story on Three characters, victims, direct or indirect, of brutality and savagery That characterized World War II, with new forms, before never known. Guilty or not, they all represent a youth completely massacred those years. On the one hand, there is a young Frenchman, Renée, 16, pregnant and repudiated by his own, having fallen in love with a German soldier. On the other hand, there is nurse Helga, 22, who takes care of pregnant women and their babies, while maintaining a detailed newspaper of everything that happens and of the strict orders and schedules who have to fulfill, as in a jail , the boarding schools.

Nazi nazi ideology for years, Helga, fiercely beaten by cruelty that had previously applauded mechanically, progressively will be humanizing and becoming aware. And, finally, giving up the residence, there is a Polish resistant young man, Marek, escaped from the rest of the prisoners who took Dachau, a kind of ghost to the limit of human appearance, atrociously martyred in the concentration camps.

With the noise of bombing day and night, and the end of the war already close, while the Russian soldiers continue to move forward without delay, the previous idyllic place dreamed in their deep disturbance by Himmler, which nOmbraba ‘Knight of the New Order’ to each baby bornwill suffer the most frightening of the Apocalypse. Everyone, although they manage to survive barbarism, will have to know and face the rest of the frightening annihilations that have taken in their way the twelve eternal years of national socialist terror.