Monday, March 6, 2023, 6:43 p.m.





A new space, next to the Latxunbe Berri sports area, will delight children between the ages of 6 and 12. It is the first rope park in the town and as the mayor of the municipality Xabier Lertxundi detailed this Monday in the presentation, “the main element and conductor will be the red rope, which will be integrated with the rest of the natural environment. It is not a park that we are used to seeing and the elements, made with ropes, will be diverse and fun for children. They will be able to climb and cross spaces, there will be spaces to rest, a kiosk…».

In the act of this Monday, in which other municipal representatives were present, as well as those responsible for both the design and the execution of the project, they added that “it is an initiative that has been able to be carried out thanks to the collaboration of nearly 100 children from Hernani who contributed their ideas and dreams. From May they will be able to see the result and have fun playing there.”

The little ones will also be responsible for choosing the name of this new leisure place. «In all the educational centers of the town, the poster and a mailbox will be placed so that schoolchildren, from 6 to 12 years old, can write what they want to call it. Of all the contributions that we collect, the Youth area will choose, based on the established criteria, the winning name”, explained the municipal officials.