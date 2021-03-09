Children of the Soviet and Russian pop star singer Valentina Legkostupova can contact the Investigative Committee with a request to check the version of the rape of the artist before her death. This was announced on March 9 by lawyer Sergei Zhorin, representing the interests of the singer’s daughter.

According to him, such a statement requires verification.

“At the moment when the doctor made such a sensational statement, I and Annata and Matvey, children of Valentina Legkostupova, were in the studio of a popular television show,” he explained. REN TV… The version came as a surprise to the children, the lawyer said.

As Zhorin continued, given that the version was put forward by a professional physician based on the results of the forensic examination carried out as part of the pre-investigation check, the version must be checked in detail.

“Despite the fact that this version looks ambiguous, I think that in any case it needs to be checked,” the lawyer continued.

The singer’s widower Yuri Firsov, who was interrogated by the Investigative Committee after the death of Legkostupova, called the version of the rape “dog nonsense.”

Legkostupova died on August 14 at the age of 55 in the hospital without regaining consciousness. According to daughter Anette Bril, she found her mother in her Moscow apartment in early August. There were bruises on the woman’s body, Firsov was next to her. Bril called the doctors who took her mother and stepfather to a drug treatment clinic, the man fled from there.

Later, the singer’s condition worsened, and she was hospitalized in Moscow with a head injury on August 11. Doctors diagnosed her with cerebral edema, the artist was in a coma.