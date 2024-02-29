The 'children of lockdown', children born during the isolation imposed in the Covid emergency have better intestinal flora. A healthier microbiome: on the one hand rich in good bacteria 'inherited' from the mother thanks to longer breastfeedingon the other favored by one reduction of contracted infections and therefore of antibiotics taken. A mix that also seems to protect against allergies. One suggests it study published in 'Allergy'conducted by the University of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), with Children's Health Ireland and APC Microbiome Ireland, a research center based at University College Cork.

Detractors of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic will therefore have one less argument, according to the conclusions of Irish researchers who examined fecal samples of 351 children born in the first 3 months of the pandemic, comparing them with pre-pandemic cohorts. The samples were collected at 6, 12 and 24 months of life of the babies and allergy tests performed at 12 and 24 months. Furthermore, online questionnaires asked for information on diet, home environment and health. The analysis – the first to specifically investigate the intestinal health of newborns in the Covid years – found “significant differences in the development of the microbiome in children born in lockdown compared to pre-pandemic children”. Compared to the latter, the former also had “lower than expected rates of allergies, for example to food.”

“A fascinating result – reports immunologist Liam O'Mahony, co-senior author of the study – is that due to the reduced exposure to human contacts with consequent protection from infections, only 17% of children needed an antibiotic within the first year of life. This is associated with higher levels of good intestinal germs such as bifidobacteria.” For the other co-senior author, pediatrician Jonathan Hourihane, “the lower allergy rates among newborns in lockdown could highlight the impact of lifestyle and environmental factors, such as frequent consumption of antibiotics, on the increase of allergic diseases” in normal, extra-lockdown living conditions. “We plan to re-examine these children when they are 5 years old – he adds – to understand whether the observed changes in the intestinal microbiome will have a long-term effect”.