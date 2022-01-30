Will it be more pink bows or more blue bows?

What are the children of celebrities who will be born in 2022? Many famous bellies who will make people talk about them in these months, for pink bows and blue bows that will appear on the doors of the houses of the most prominent celebrities in our country. There are many births scheduled for 2022, with very much anticipated births.

Credit: valeyellow46 – Instagram

The first future mother expected for 2022 is Francesca Sofia Novello, for three years the companion of the champion Valentino Rossi who has recently hung up her helmet. To then give the happy announcement. On social media, the model’s tummy is always in plain sight.

A baby girl will be born and second Stefania Palma, mother of Valentino Rossi, her son will be a decidedly very attentive father and will be ready to adapt to everything that fatherhood will entail in his life, supporting his partner in this path.

Francesca Ferragni, Chiara Ferragni’s sister, at 32, will become a mother for the first time. In fact, she is expecting the first child of her 40-year-old companion Riccardo Nicoletti. For her too it is a pregnancy that has been told for a long time on social media in these first weeks.

The singer Levante is also expecting, who in September announced that she was pregnant with a baby girl by her partner, Pietro Palumbo. The couple have been together for about a couple of years and now they have a big dream.

The children of the VIPs who will be born in 2022: many big bellies in plain sight on social networks

Also expecting for the first time the influencer and model Zoe Cristofoli companion of Theo Hernandez, while Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro, after the love exploded at Big Brother Vip 2020, have decided to start a family: she is the mother of Nina by Francesco Sarcina and now a second baby is on the way.

Coming out of the Italian borders, also pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner, Julia Stiles, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ashley Graham.