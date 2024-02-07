Who are the children of Ambra Angiolini and Francesco Renga? The presenter and actress and the singer had two children from their relationship, Jolanda and Leonardo, who are now grown-ups

Raise your hand if you know children of Ambra Angiolini and Francesco Renga. The couple made fans dream for many years, until they decided, at a certain point, to go their separate ways. But only as a couple, since the family remained very close. As demonstrated by the photos, which are also very ironic and funny, featuring parents and children. Let's find out together who I am Jolanda and Leonardo Renga.

They are called Jolanda and Leonardo and they are the children born from the love between the singer Francesco Renga and the actress, ex-girlfriend of Non è la Rai, Ambra Angiolini. The eldest daughter was born in January 2004, while the second child was born in May 2006.

Francesco Renga and Ambra Angiolini they decided to separate in 2015, after many years of love story. The separation was very calm, without resentment or revenge. So much so that the family is still very close. And this had a great influence on the growth of the two boys.

Who are the children of Ambra Angiolini and Francesco Renga

Jolanda Renga is the eldest, born on January 2, 2004. Today she is 20 years old: after her studies she decided to dedicate herself to her great passion, writing. Her first book was also released in 2023, Something about the way he yawns.

We have often seen her on television, especially on very true, guest of Silvia Toffanin's television show. She talked about her relationship with her parents and about her being a daughter of her father. But also of those who have always criticized her on her social networks for her appearance. Today she is happily engaged to Filippo Carrante.

Leonardo Renga, however, is the second son of Ambra Angiolini and Francesco Renga. Born on May 5, 2006, Ogig is 17 years old and will soon turn 18, becoming an adult. He goes to high school and doesn't really like being on social media, preferring not to talk about his private life.

Little is known about him, since he values ​​his privacy, a choice respected by the whole family.