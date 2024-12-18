The Contentious-Administrative Court number 1 of Mérida has condemned the SES (Extremadura Health Service) to compensate with 100,000 euros to the four children of a woman who died due to the delay in the diagnosis of the cancer she suffered when she was discharged. without the doctors waiting to confirm the results of the CT scan that had been performed.

As the Judiciary explains on its websitethe “poor health care provided to his mother“, partially admitting the appeal of the children of the deceased, who requested compensation of 200,000 euros instead of 100,000 as established.

The reason for the negligence is, according to the ruling, that a doctor from the Pulmonology Service of the University Hospital of Badajoz discharged a woman with cancer using “incomprehensibly” a “cut and paste” of a CT scan performed five months earlierwhen the patient was healthy.

The events date back to October 2021, the date on which the woman (with a family history and undergoing periodic check-ups) went to the emergency room with cough, fever and pain in one side, reasons why she underwent a CT scan days later. during hospital admission.

In that CT scan, the sentence reports, “the radiologist reports an image in the pseudonodular hilum that could be a neo-formative process (that is, cancer)”, but “Instead of informing the patient of the reality of the CT scan, the doctor incomprehensibly performs a famous ‘cut and paste’ of the report of the result of a CT scan on 05/05/21“and the patient was discharged.

While the tumor progressed, the woman continued to have discomfort and returned to the emergency room in mid-January 2022, the date on which tests were performed again, which, this time reported, diagnosed “a non-squamous non-small cell (NOS) carcinoma with metastases to the brain and breast“.

Just a month and a half after this diagnosis, and despite the urgent start of cancer treatment, the woman died. It was on February 27, 2022 and due to “a massive cranial hemorrhage secondary to bleeding from one of the brain metastases.”

70 days of delay that were decisive

The sentence provides a detailed account of the facts with which it proves that the error and absence of diagnosis meant “a loss of opportunity for the patient in terms of quality of life and survival“.

In fact, the judge explains in his ruling that “there has been a delay in the diagnosis of the patient’s lung cancer, estimated at 70 days, which has almost certainly influenced its evolution, and the probabilities of survival.