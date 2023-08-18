The children of Mayor Maruca Méndez. COURTESY

The children of the mayoress of Mitontic, Maruca Méndez, have been kidnapped to put pressure on the councilor after the disappearance of 5.8 million pesos (about 340,000 dollars) from the public budget. Fernando José López and Luis Armando López, aged 24 and 21, are being held in the community of Oximan, in the Chiapas mountains, as a pressure measure to return public money. The attackers accuse Méndez, her husband, Fernando López López, who serves as president by the system of uses and customs, and the municipal treasurer of having stolen the money. They have threatened to burn the young men alive.

Fernando José and Luis Armando López have been deprived of their liberty for four days now. They were taken from their house by armed men at dawn from Sunday to Monday, the rest of the family, their parents and their little brothers were able to escape through a patio of the house. In the images that have been released this week of them, they have gone from being blindfolded and hanging on a basketball court in Oximan, watched by residents with their faces covered, to giving an interview in apparent good conditions. The young people have recognized —but it is unknown under what measures— that their father Fernando is the one who has taken the money that was going to be destined for works in the community, mired in extreme poverty.

The money disappeared on August 9. The municipal government went to collect it from San Cristóbal de las Casas and the treasurer Erasto Velasco accuses that just after they detained him and stole the more than five million pesos. However, there is no formal complaint about the theft. That made the residents of the community think that the people in charge of the City Council were the ones who had kept the money. Now Velasco himself is being held with the young people.

“The money that you went to collect, when you went to intercept the treasurer on the way, better come to deliver and return the money. It is the only thing that the people of the Oxinam community want, it is no longer fair that we are here, come to return it now, or tomorrow,” said the eldest of the sons, Fernando, in a video posted on a Facebook account called San Miguel Mitontic, Chiapas 100%. “Yes, that’s right, daddy. There’s the money, when you went to intercept the treasurer on the way, better come and return it along with your accountant. Poor people, like it’s not fair, better come and leave the money, “adds Luis in the Tzotzil language.

For his part, the treasurer has accused Fernando López and his accountant, named Amílcar, whose last name is not specified: “I did not know who intercepted me. Now I know: it was you and your accountant, Amílcar, Mr. President. Who said it? Your children confessed it. Now, please come and pay tomorrow, please, because there’s no point in us being detained here, they’ve been detaining us for almost a week,” said the treasurer. “It’s your fault, president, you went to steal the money. We are not going to look for more dialogue, better come and return it tomorrow, but early, we do not want in the afternoon. Your own children confessed it. You yourself were the one who stole the money, Mr. President, ”he added.

The kidnapping has been reported to the State Attorney General’s Office, but the security forces have not yet intervened.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country