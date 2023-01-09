A 42-year-old offender was arrested in Francofonte, in the province of Syracuse, for attempted murder: following the argument between two teenage boys at the soccer field, he shot the father of the 13-year-old with whom his son had quarreled.

The two very young men of the same age came to blows for trivial reasons, and one of them even threw a stone at his rival, wounding him in the head.

The episode dates back to last December 26: the family members had taken him to the emergency room to have him treated, without mentioning the episode of the quarrel but speaking of a trivial fall.

Four days later, on December 30, there was a showdown. The 42-year-old fired two shots at the father of the child who had thrown the stone, wounding him in the abdomen and back.

The victim is also a offender, saved by the doctors of the emergency room of the Lentini hospital. From the investigations, directed by the Syracuse prosecutor’s office, it emerged that the motive was precisely revenge for the aggression suffered by his son. Now the 42-year-old is imprisoned in the Syracuse Cavadonna prison.