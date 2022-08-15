Monday, August 15, 2022
“The children are eating bread with water”: they reveal the soccer crisis in Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in Sports
Marlon Fernandez

Marlon FernÃ¡ndez argues with fans.

Photo:

Taken from the video posted on Twitter

Marlon Fernández argues with fans.

The player Marlon Fernández made the complaint and his phrase goes viral.

Sports Tachira, a popular Venezuelan club, is going through a critical moment in terms of results and economics. This Sunday he tied with Carabobo in the Futve League. But the transcendental of the game came later, when a footballer denounced the state in which the squad is.

Crisis in Venezuelan soccer

After finishing the game, the fans reproached the team for the situation, after being eliminated in the South American Cup against Independiente del Valle and accumulate several negative results.

The Venezuelan midfielder Marlon Fernandezwho is one of the club’s benchmarks, approached the stands and responded with a phrase that went viral.

“There are colleagues there whose children are eating bread with water,” said the player, revealing the economic crisis that the club and Venezuelan soccer are experiencing.

The fans yelled at him to denounce this situation through social networks.

Venezuelan soccer is experiencing a very complex present, even some squads have already reported having several back wages.

