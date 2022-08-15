“The children are eating bread with water”: they reveal the soccer crisis in Venezuela

Sports Tachira, a popular Venezuelan club, is going through a critical moment in terms of results and economics. This Sunday he tied with Carabobo in the Futve League. But the transcendental of the game came later, when a footballer denounced the state in which the squad is.

Crisis in Venezuelan soccer

After finishing the game, the fans reproached the team for the situation, after being eliminated in the South American Cup against Independiente del Valle and accumulate several negative results.

The Venezuelan midfielder Marlon Fernandezwho is one of the club’s benchmarks, approached the stands and responded with a phrase that went viral.

“There are colleagues there whose children are eating bread with water,” said the player, revealing the economic crisis that the club and Venezuelan soccer are experiencing.

The fans yelled at him to denounce this situation through social networks.

Marlon Fernández exploded before the claims of the fans:

“There are colleagues there whose children are eating bread with water” The debts continue in Táchira, which a few days ago was playing the South American Cup. pic.twitter.com/ILlBuLzf7d — Richard Mendez (@RichardMendezTV) August 15, 2022

Venezuelan soccer is experiencing a very complex present, even some squads have already reported having several back wages.

