“The children are eating bread with water”: they reveal the soccer crisis in Venezuela

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Marlon FernÃ¡ndez argues with fans.
Taken from the video posted on Twitter
Marlon Fernández argues with fans.
The player Marlon Fernández made the complaint and his phrase goes viral.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 15, 2022, 01:04 PM
Sports Tachira, a popular Venezuelan club, is going through a critical moment in terms of results and economics. This Sunday he tied with Carabobo in the Futve League. But the transcendental of the game came later, when a footballer denounced the state in which the squad is.
Crisis in Venezuelan soccer
After finishing the game, the fans reproached the team for the situation, after being eliminated in the South American Cup against Independiente del Valle and accumulate several negative results.
The Venezuelan midfielder Marlon Fernandezwho is one of the club’s benchmarks, approached the stands and responded with a phrase that went viral.
“There are colleagues there whose children are eating bread with water,” said the player, revealing the economic crisis that the club and Venezuelan soccer are experiencing.
The fans yelled at him to denounce this situation through social networks.
Marlon Fernández exploded before the claims of the fans:
“There are colleagues there whose children are eating bread with water” The debts continue in Táchira, which a few days ago was playing the South American Cup. pic.twitter.com/ILlBuLzf7d
— Richard Mendez (@RichardMendezTV) August 15, 2022
Venezuelan soccer is experiencing a very complex present, even some squads have already reported having several back wages.
SPORTS
more sports news
August 15, 2022, 01:04 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#children #eating #bread #water #reveal #soccer #crisis #Venezuela
Leave a Reply