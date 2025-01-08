Our habits and customs during childhood usually mark and have consequences in the future, for example, if you have practiced sports since you were little, it is much more likely that when you reach adulthood you will be more likely to continue practicing it.

This can be applied in practically any area we can imagine, and as Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, explains, one of the habits he had as a child has been one of the keys and main reasons why he has become a millionaire.

As he himself points out on his blog, this habit allowed him to reach the highest levels, but unfortunately, he reflects that if he were born again, he is not sure if he would have it, and the big culprit of this is technology. Gates points to mobile phones and social networks as responsible for this, and how he explains why they are responsible People are constantly distracted by the notifications and constant stimuli they send.

As he explains, in his childhood he would get lost “in books or ideas, often for hours without interruption”, ensuring that the ability to take advantage of his free time for introspection and deep learning became essential to his way of being. However, he points out that The new generations are suffering the costs of growing up so digitalized and constantly connected to the network, since today It is much more likely to see a child glued to a screen than to a book.

Gates came to this reflection after reading the book The uninterrupted concentration of Jonathan Haidt, who reflects about how to improve our ability to concentrate in a world full of distractions due to technology. What invites you to think about how mobile phones have caused a habit such as readingwhich not only entertains but also educates and invites you to reflect on any aspect of life, is disappearing and above all, it is almost a mirage among the little ones.

We must not forget that, We cannot blame these new generations for this, Since if as parents we are the first to pick up our cell phone when we receive a WhatsApp and we are already distracted by it, what do we want our children to do?