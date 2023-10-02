The baby talent, born in 2007, now a permanent member of Xavi’s squad, has extended his contract until 2026
Sixteen years, a billion. These are the numbers of Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s prodigy who this morning renewed his contract with the club until 2026, an agreement sealed by a “monster” termination clause.
Lamine was born in 2007 and turned 16 in July. Before doing so, in the spring, he had already made his first team debut. In the summer, together with his birthday, came the training camp with Xavi, and from there the events took off. Lamine Yamal is a permanent fixture in the first team, in the first 8 days of the championship 4 games as a starter and 4 from the bench, debut in the Champions League. And also the national team debut with Luis De la Fuente. A monstrous progression which obviously forced Barça to summon their representative, Jorge Mendes, to try to adapt the contract of what until a few months ago was a cantera kid like so many others.
Given his age, the economic conditions remain conditional, and in fact in the note published by Barcelona referring to the renewal until 2026, when Lamine will be about to go from 18 to 19 years old, it says “Until the completion of his youth career”, but it is it is clear that the parties signed with the promise that the economic terms will be reviewed regularly. While waiting, this 1000 million super clause has been put in place to protect the teenage prodigy.
