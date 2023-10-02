Sixteen years, a billion. These are the numbers of Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s prodigy who this morning renewed his contract with the club until 2026, an agreement sealed by a “monster” termination clause.

Lamine was born in 2007 and turned 16 in July. Before doing so, in the spring, he had already made his first team debut. In the summer, together with his birthday, came the training camp with Xavi, and from there the events took off. Lamine Yamal is a permanent fixture in the first team, in the first 8 days of the championship 4 games as a starter and 4 from the bench, debut in the Champions League. And also the national team debut with Luis De la Fuente. A monstrous progression which obviously forced Barça to summon their representative, Jorge Mendes, to try to adapt the contract of what until a few months ago was a cantera kid like so many others.