The moving story of a child named Theodore “Teddy” Nelson. For the first time since his birth, he smiled at his mom

A photo that warmed the hearts of the people of the web and that in a short time spread all over the world. The child who smiles in the photos is called Theodore “Teddy” Nelson. Unfortunately he was born with serious health problems, do you believe in miracles?

Theodore “Teddy” Nelson was born with the half of the heart and his parents had to wait until he was six months to see his first smile. You can imagine the joy and magic of the long-awaited moment.

After 185 days spent within the walls of a hospital, the little boy was subjected to his second surgery. When he woke up, he turned to his mom and dad and smiled.

The words of the mother of little Theodore “Teddy” Nelson

During the operation we were informed that he had suffered a stroke. We were convinced that we would never see him smile. His brain was unable to command his body, yet it happened. He has given us back hope, on what our future together will be. He is a warrior and he can overcome anything.

These are the moving words of his mother, who has never left him alone since birth. Little Theodore was born with a heart defect known as di Hypoplastic left heart syndrome. In 2019, immediately after his birth, doctors were forced to undergo an urgent surgery.

His fate was uncertain and it was too early to operate again. After six months, the second surgery and her first smile arrived.

The family managed to capture the images, which quickly spread all over the world. The little one will have to undergo one third operation in the coming weeks and if all goes well, it can go back home with his mom and dad.