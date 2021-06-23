The missing child of almost two years in Tuscany is alive. Nicola Tanturli is fine. Found again thanks to a “faint moan” that would have allowed the reporter to identify the slope where it was

Breath of relief for little Nicola Tanturli, the 21-month-old child who disappeared on the night between 21 and 22 June from his home in Campanara, fraction of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in Mugello. The child was found in good condition at the bottom of an escarpment, about 3 km from home. It was found by the Rai 1 journalist Giuseppe Di Tommaso and recovered by the carabinieri. To give the alarm yesterday morning the child’s parents, after Monday at 7 pm they had put him to bed and returned to check on him, at midnight, he was gone.

“A faint moan” would be the most important signal that allowed the discovery of Nicola. The journalist, correspondent of the program La vita in scala, immediately reported the lament heard coming from the slope below. Lieutenant Ciccarelli, commander of the Carabinieri station of Scarperia, engaged in research, dropped to 25 meters and identified the little one who immediately asked for his mother. The same lieutenant brought him back to the dirt road and gave him back to his mother. Then the doctors examined the child and took him to the hospital.

Nicola “had just a few scratches and the t-shirt a little torn, seeing it I felt a wonderful sensation “said at the press conference the lieutenant Ciccarelli who first rescued Nicola Tanturli by lowering himself into the escarpment after the journalist reported.” We did not sleep for two days, but this pays for any effort. I think we could not honestly do more, we could not achieve more: the prefecture put us in a position to have all the necessary staff, the state immediately activated, we calculated that we had about 1000 men in two days “, he said. said the mayor of Palazzuolo (Florence), Gian Piero Philip Moschetti, again in the press conference convened after the discovery of little Nicola.

“The little one has already undergone a first visit that revealed the presence of superficial abrasions, but his general condition does not raise particular concerns”, explain Nicola’s state of health from the Meyer pediatric hospital. “He will in any case be kept for observation pending the completion of the latest investigations”.

IS’ “a lively child, used to moving independently “the mayor declared yesterday 22 June Muskets, speaking of the little Nicola. “We don’t know how far he may have traveled. Not an easy search.”

Rescue teams, firefighters, carabinieri, foresters, mountain rescue, together with a large team of volunteers and fellow citizens, for a total of almost 200 people, have sifted through the woods surrounding the Tanturli family’s cottage. The military aircraft flew over the area several times, but no signal useful for identifying the child appeared in the sophisticated instruments. Also sounded a body of water, but the divers had found nothing.