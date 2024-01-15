Governor Gusev: a 10-year-old girl was injured during an Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV attack on Voronezh

On the night of Tuesday, January 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack Voronezh. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The attack was repelled by air defense forces; three Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the territory of the Voronezh region.

A 10-year-old girl was injured in the attack

At night, local residents reported that a series of powerful explosions were heard over the city; in total they were counted from five to nine. Loud sounds were accompanied by flashes, which caused the windows in their frames to shake.

According to Governor Alexander Gusev, a fire on a balcony in one apartment building was extinguished, and windows were broken in two more apartment buildings and a number of private houses. Emergency services officers are working on the ground.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Voronezh region reported that as a result of air defense work, debris from one of the Ukrainian drones landed in a residential apartment building on Teplichnaya Street. As a result, a girl born in 2013 was injured. She has cut wounds to her arm, leg and neck. Medical assistance was provided to the child on the spot.

Photo: Maksim Konstantinov / Globallookpress.com

A state of emergency was introduced in Voronezh

To quickly make decisions in connection with the fall of a downed drone and debris entering a residential building in Voronezh, a city emergency situation (emergency) regime was introduced.

According to the mayor of the city, Vadim Kstenin, the residents of the house in Voronezh, which was hit by debris, were evacuated and temporarily placed in a school for heating. Experts inspected the house and concluded that the engineering systems remained in working order. The damage assessment commission will conduct an examination of both real and movable property. The mayor assured that the damage would be repaired and people would be able to return home as soon as possible.

After a door-to-door visit, the number and characteristics of damaged property will be clarified, and all citizens will be provided with assistance as soon as possible, Governor Alexander Gusev promised in turn.