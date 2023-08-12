As a result of a gas explosion in a private house in Derbent, Dagestan, one of the affected children received burns on 95% of the body surface. Now the 14-year-old victim is on artificial lung ventilation, doctors assess his condition as extremely serious. Reported on August 12 press office Ministry of Health of the Republic of Dagestan.

“A 14-year-old child with 95% of body surface burns is now on artificial lung ventilation, he is in an extremely serious condition. Two other adults are in serious condition: the woman has burns on 90% of her body surface, and the man has burns on 60% of his body surface. All of them are receiving intensive care in the intensive care unit of the hospital,” the ministry said.

The other two children are in a satisfactory condition and have been discharged from the hospital.

According to the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, when examining the house where the gas explosion occurred, experts found a safety violation when handling gas equipment.

“Unfortunately, this is the second incident with gas popping in a residential building this week. All the circumstances are being clarified, but in both cases, according to preliminary data, it is already possible to draw a conclusion about a gross violation of safety regulations when handling gas equipment,” the head of the republic said in his Telegram channel.

Melikov also added that an air ambulance board was sent to Derbent in order for doctors to clarify the condition of the victims, as well as to assess the possibility of their transportation to the republican burn center. The head of the republic noted that all necessary assistance would be provided to the affected family.

The explosion of the gas-air mixture occurred in a private house located on Shahbazov Street on the morning of August 12. In total, five people were injured.