Vitamin A is one of the fat soluble vitamins that are found in the diet in two forms: redenoids and carotenoids. Animal products contain retinoids while plant products contain carotenoids.Both of these help in various functions of the body. The baby’s vitamin A needs can be met with a variety of foods.Vitamin A is an essential vitamin that the body cannot make itself, so it is necessary to include things containing vitamin A in the diet. This micronutrient helps in the development of the baby. This helps keep teeth, bones and soft tissues healthy. Helps the eyes to function properly. It also has antioxidant properties that keep the immune system healthy. Vitamin A is helpful in the functioning of the heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs.Every child needs vitamin A in different amounts. However, depending on age, it can be decided how much vitamin A child needs. Children under 3 years of age need 300 micrograms of vitamin A daily.Children up to the age of four and up to eight years need vitamin A daily. Children over nine years of age but below 14 years need 600 micrograms of vitamin daily.

Many foods contain vitamin A. Green leafy vegetables or dark red or orange colored vegetables contain abundant vitamin A. That is why it is advisable to feed spinach to children. Vitamin A is also found in carrots. It contains beta carotene. You can eat carrots in salad every day.

Drinking milk daily provides more vitamin A. Apart from this, there is also vitamin A in cheese, eggs. Vegetables that contain meat, fish and cod liver oil contain vitamin A.

Vitamin A deficiency or hypovitaminosis A may occur due to lack of balanced diet or liver related disorders. There are signs of mild fatigue, dry skin, rashes, acne, dry hair, hair loss, frequent infections, increased risk of anemia, slow growth, throat and chest infections, wound healing, when the body is deficient in vitamins. .

If there is severe vitamin A deficiency, symptoms like blurred eyesight, blinding eyes with bright light, patches on white parts of eyes, no visible at night, severe dryness in eyes. Show signs of pediatric hyperactivity when the child shows signs of vitamin A deficiency.

You can also supplement the child on doctor’s advice. If the diet does not supply vitamin A in the child’s diet, then it can be supplemented by supplements.