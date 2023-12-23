premier league

On the evening of the Premier League match against Brighton, a child, a Crystal Palace fan, was invited onto the pitch to take a penalty. In goal, the club's mascot, who let the ball end up in the net.

The boy ran under the section of his fans rejoicing. Then he turned to the opposing fans with two gestures that he has evidently seen too many times: middle finger raised and index finger in front of his mouth.



00:43