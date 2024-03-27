Stalking a pregnant woman, Morgante under investigation (Noi Moderati)

The accusation is serious. Persecutory acts with the aggravating circumstance of having committed the crime against a woman to whom he was linked by a romantic relationship. He is the one being investigated Luigi Morgante, national vice president of Noi Moderati and former regional councilor of Puglia. Yesterday, as reported by Ansa, the Bari Prosecutor's Office issued a notice of termination and, as usually happens, the act precedes a request for indictment. According to the accusation, Morgante threatened and harassed the woman after she informed him that she was pregnant with her, causing her to suffer a persistent state of anxiety and fear.

In July 2023, according to the Bari Prosecutor's Office, Morgante would have offended, threatened and attacked her by pulling her hair and hitting her legs with a stick. In the following months and until November 2023 – as written in the notice of conclusion of the investigations signed by prosecutor Silvia Curione – Morgante, in various circumstances, on one occasion he would have slapped her, on another he would have put his hands around her throat and, after pushing her onto the sofa, he would have tried to suffocate her. According to what emerged from the investigations, Morgante threatened the woman with the intention of having her abort by telling her: “This child must not be born, you are dead”.

Morgante's lawyers: “We reject allegations and sue”

“We strongly reject the allegations regarding our client Luigi Morgante, a person of integrity and with a high civil profile. He has never engaged in any persecutory and/or stalking behaviour, much less has he ever used physical and/or mental violence in We would like to point out that a romantic relationship has never existed and, indeed, our client has been the target of threats, persecutory acts, extortion attempts and defamatory activities for a long time. A reality was artfully reconstructed exclusively for the purpose of causing damage to the image and professionalism of Luigi Morgante. We have filed a formal complaint for the aforementioned facts with the Taranto Prosecutor's Office. The large amount of evidence and testimonies that will be adduced during the proceedings will do justice to a person who has always spent himself for the common good and has never betrayed the duties of correctness and morality that distinguish him”. This was stated by Luigi Morgante's lawyers Anna Leone and Leonardo Andriulo.