Do you understand who is depicted in this photo as a child?

Social media has also revolutionized the way famous people relate to their fans. If before it was impossible to keep track of every matter of a famous person’s daily life, today thanks to social media every public figure has a much more direct relationship with their fans.

Very often it also happens that famous people publish photos as a child to show their evolution. The last one in this sense was a very famous actor. Look at him in this photo, did you recognize him?

Credit: Instagram

It is a very famous actor who has made the history of Italian comedy, protagonist of the famous cinepanettoni and son of art. Do you understand who it is? It’s about Christian De Sicathird son of the great Vittorio, a very famous actor.

Christian posted this black and white baby snap. Deep eyes, delicate features, if you look closely the face is recognizable.

Not many know that the debut of Christian De Sica in the entertainment world it happened as a singer. After abandoning his studies at the faculty of Letters, he made his debut as a singer but, despite a participation in the Sanremo Festival in 1973, he did not have the hoped-for success.

So he decided to throw himself into the world of acting and in 1976 he obtained his first leading role with the film The madame. From there his career took off especially for comic roles although in recent years he has also ventured into more dramatic roles.

He has been married since 1980 to Silvia Verdone, sister of the great Carlo. Two children were born from the marriage: Brando and Maria Rosa. The first has become a director, the second is a costume designer.

Little curiosity: both Christian and Carlo were classmates in high school and it was thanks to this friendship that De Sica met the woman who has been by his side for many years now.