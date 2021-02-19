In the American state of North Carolina, a child found a loaded pistol and inadvertently killed his mother. This is reported in press release the Cornelius City Police Department.

Police arrived at the home of Gabriel Henderson, 25, on Monday, February 15, around 7:00 pm local time. The woman, who has five children, was found dead in the bedroom. A small self-loading pistol lay on the bed near the corpse.

The youngest child Henderson was also shot. The victim was hospitalized and provided with medical assistance. Nothing threatens his life.

At the time of the incident, besides Henderson and her five children, no one was in the house. The oldest child was in the living room. Presumably, the children found the weapon in their mother’s bag.

Earlier it was reported that in the American district of Montgomery, Texas, a three-year-old boy accidentally shot himself at a birthday party. The victim was taken to the medical center of the nearest fire station, where he later died of his injury.