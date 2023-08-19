A 30-minute bus ride from the center of Montevideo lies a slum known as the Felipe Cardoso settlement, next to the largest garbage dump in the Uruguayan capital. On the side of the road, some 80 families are distributed in houses that assemble walls with sheet metal, wood and nylon, under roofs that weather storms with the weight of pots and tires. Inside, the floors are dirt and most are windowless. Outside, the cold August breeze carries smoke from burning plastic and cables. You breathe a devilish substitute for the good air that abounds in other areas of this city. “All my children are chronic asthmatics,” says Estela Recalde, a neighbor of the settlement. Recalde has lived here for two decades, with her six youngest children and her partner. Like the rest of the neighbors, she denounces that the health of the local children is compromised by the lead toxicity what is in the environment

In Uruguay, with 3.4 million inhabitants, there are approximately 157,000 children and adolescents living below the poverty line. Among them, 30,000 do so under conditions of “emergency housing” such as those in the Felipe Cardoso settlement. In the words of politicians and academics, these children are part of the “hard core” of poverty that exists in the country and that affects approximately 10% of the population. The Uruguayan State, recognized for its robustness, has not been able to bring it down.

“What Uruguay does with these children is criminal,” said deputy Cristina Lustemberg (Broad Front-centre-left) in the national Parliament, when she recently presented these figures. Lustemberg stressed that child poverty is “overdiagnosed” in the country. There is the data, the technical knowledge and the political consensus to overcome it. “We need to have the courage to do something different,” she emphasized on July 12 in a discussion on the subject. organized by the La Plaza Foundation.

“Poverty in Uruguay has the face of a child and also of a woman,” said Gustavo de Armas, strategic planning advisor to the United Nations in Uruguay. De Armas presented a preview of the report Reduce poverty in Uruguay by 2030, according to which Uruguayan children and adolescents represent 44% of the population living below the poverty line in this South American country. Another 44% is made up of the adults who live with these children, mostly women heads of household who are the ones who dedicate the most time to unpaid work.

De Armas estimated that reducing these figures by half would imply, among other measures, increasing the level of non-contributory benefits to 453 million dollars a year. In other words, that would mean dedicating 1.14% of the Gross Domestic Product to these aids. “Uruguay is the country with the most developed welfare state in the region,” recalled De Armas. In this line, the report considers that this goal would not be unattainable.

In the Felipe Cardoso settlement, Estela Recalde begins the day at dawn. She heats breakfast for her children in a brazier, she gets the little ones ready to take them to school, then sorts the garbage that she collects in a deposit in front of her house. Since she was little, she has worked classifying paper, metal and plastic, which she sells to different buyers in the capital. She tells that she has proposed to complete secondary education and despite the setbacks she longs to be able to change her house.

A house next to garbage bags in the Felipe Cardoso settlement. Gabriel Diaz Campanella

“We have been waiting for years for them to help us with the relocation,” she says, worried. There have been promises from governments of all political stripes, she says, but the situation remains unchanged. On behalf of the State, Estela’s family receives support through monetary allocations from the Equity Plan and of the Uruguay Social Cardcreated in 2006 to improve, among other things, basic access to food in households and people in situations of extreme socioeconomic vulnerability.

Deputy Lustemberg advocated in Parliament for “putting an end to the myth that people live on monetary transfers” and in this sense indicated that these aids “do not cover 25% of the basic needs that a home has to live with dignity”. Uruguay, she insisted, cannot afford the levels of inequality that it has. “The indicators show that the design of public policy for children is not adequate,” she said.

Lustemberg is the author of a bill aimed at reorganizing the programs that serve children in Uruguay, which has the support of all parties to be approved in September. Lustemberg’s initiative, belonging to the opposition Frente Amplio, also received the backing of Prime Minister Luis Lacalle Pou (National-centre-right Party). As he explained, the law aims to beat bureaucratic fragmentation, with a unified and multidimensional approach -in food, education, health, among others- of public policies aimed at children and adolescents.

From the Felipe Cardoso settlement, Lorena Martínez has been knocking on the doors of institutions for at least four years to obtain the rehousing of the families that live in the area. “We don’t want them to give us anything, we propose many alternatives, such as creating a cooperative,” says this neighbor and a benchmark in the neighborhood. She relates that the possibility of a transfer appeared in 2019, but she became frustrated with the pandemic. This year, the authorities informed him that the rehousing of 50 families is planned, which will give priority to mothers who are heads of household with young children. “I will keep insisting until I get out,” she adds.

Among the most pressing concerns, Martínez denounces the existence of cases of children contaminated by lead released from the burning of different materials. Plastics, cables, tires. Likewise, he points out that the residents –120 people, 50 of them minors– do not have formal access to drinking water or electricity. Neither do buses reach Felipe Cardoso nor do ambulances enter. “Most of the people here don’t have the possibility of having another job because they didn’t study and since childhood they worked in the garbage”, he emphasizes. One generation after another. Along with a group of neighbors, she and her two children, ages 14 and 16, hope to begin to change the fate of this community.

