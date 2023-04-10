The child abandoned in the hospital has already found a family

Enea, the child abandoned at the Milan Polyclinic on Easter morning, has already found a family: the hospital made it known through a note.

The little one, who is doing well, was found in the Cradle for Life, structures designed to allow mothers in difficulty to leave their newborns in complete anonymity and in absolute safety for the little ones, with a letter next to them, signed by the mother, but written as if the child were speaking.

“Hello, my name is Enea – reads the letter – I was born in the hospital because my mother wanted to be sure that everything was ok and be together as much as possible”.

Now, the happy news from the Policlinico: “The court will entrust the child to a family that had already made itself available and had been assessed as suitable for welcoming an abandoned child”.

“Little Enea will stay with us for the technical time necessary for the Juvenile Court to entrust him to a suitable family, usually a few weeks are enough”, he specified to The Republic Professor Fabio Mosca.

“He is a beautiful, healthy and lively child, a child who has been well cared for and much loved by this mother who had to abandon him because evidently we were unable to hear her cry for help. We were the ones who made a mistake, we should be better able to intercept the need of these desperate women who are forced to make this gesture” added the doctor.

“The note that this mother left in the cradle next to Aeneas tells of all her suffering – the doctor still declares – They are words written with the heart. She perceives the displeasure, the pain that led her to make this choice, that she is not reckless, but dictated by her conviction, evidently that she cannot do it alone ”.

“It is an appeal to the whole of society, we are the ones who have to ask ourselves why this mother felt so abandoned as to make such a desperate gesture. You must know that here you will find an open door if you want to retrace your steps. We are here to help you. The problem is the deafness of the institutions in the face of social problems of this gravity, not their sense of difficulty in the face of this new life. And if you don’t feel like it, don’t worry, the baby is in safe hands here ”.