Pets always give us fun moments that are shared through social networks. However, sometimes, although the situations seem very curious, there is an imminent danger in their actions, such as that of a Chihuahua dog that caused chaos on a New York highway.

A Chihuahua dog named Bean He was running on the Staten Island Expressway on December 13. The events were recorded by different motorists, many of whom made an effort to get the puppy to safety, but he was not willing to be caught.

According to the videos that were published, the little dog was running along the highway, creating chaos among motorists who began to slow down and, in many cases, stop to try to put him to safety.

The middle cnn interviewed one of the drivers who tried to help the dog, Kaitlyn McGinley, who noted that it was absurd how fast the Chihuahua was moving. But she was not the only one, it is estimated that About 20 motorists did everything to try to catch the animal.

At some point they even formed a fence to protect it. But the dog, frightened by the situation, kept zigzagging along the highway and at some point you can even see him suddenly passing under one of the cars. The person driving the vehicle was sure he had killed him, but Bean reappeared on the other side and followed him.

One of the women interviewed shared that, in addition to the anguish over puppy on the road, Another issue that worried him was that if an accident were to occur due to the situation, he did not know what explanation he would give to the insurance and how the company would react to the event.

Chihuahua saved from highway in New York

Finally, after having run around 800 meters behind the dog, a woman finally managed to catch it thanks to the rest of the motorists blocking the lane so she could corner it.

Once they had the puppy in their hands, it was not at all grateful and tried to bite the woman who took it, so they decided to use a jacket to pick it up and they put it in a suitcase.

After being scared by the barking of a pit bull, a Chihuahua dog scared his owner and drivers by running through the lanes of the Staten Island Expressway, in New York City, United States. pic.twitter.com/yuVe0gDAKE — ClaraMENTE (@claraMENTEpana) December 13, 2023

They later learned the identity of the dog thanks to a Facebook page where photographs of lost animals are published, and an hour after the chase Bean was able to reunite with his owner. The situation was not so unfortunate for the Chihuahua that he now has his own Instagram of his own.