Glendale (United States) (AFP) – With a field goal with eight seconds remaining, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday and won their third NFL Super Bowl title in a memorable performance by Patrick Mahomes.

Quarterback Mahomes played much of the game limited by an ankle injury, but was able to lead the Chiefs’ second-half comeback in Glendale, Arizona, after which he was recognized with his second Finals MVP award. .

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl victories in the last four seasons, which rank him with the same trophies as legends like John Elway and Peyton Manning.

At just 27 years old, the Texan quarterback is the best placed to try to chase Tom Brady’s record seven titles, who retired this month at 45.

“I told everyone this week that there was nothing to keep me from this field,” said Mahomes, who had already played with this sprained ankle in the first two playoff games.

The Texan also ended a curse that hung over the winners of the season MVP award, since it is the first since the 1999 campaign that chains that award and a Super Bowl victory.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl in four years by beating the Philadelphia Eagles. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

However, Mahomes refused to place, for now, his Chiefs the label of the new dynasty of the National Football League (NFL).

“I’m not going to talk about the dynasty yet because we haven’t finished,” he stressed. “We’ve got a long way to go to call ourselves a dynasty, but we’re going to keep fighting. We’ve got a lot of young guys on this team. I like our chances next year as well.”

The Eagles, the best team in the regular season, missed the second title in their history after clearly dominating the first half, which ended with a 24-14 lead.

For three quarters, Jalen Hurts was the one who dominated the historic duel that he starred in with Mahomes, the youngest pair of ‘quarterbacks’ to face each other in a Super Bowl and the first of black quarterbacks.

Rihanna is back

Although he succumbed to the generational talent of Mahomes, Hurts turned in a colossal performance in his first Super Bowl at age 24.

The Eagles leader equaled the record for three career touchdowns for a quarterback in a final and achieved the best career yardage mark (70) for a player of his position.

“Either you win or you learn,” Hurts later said. “I’m very proud of this team, for everything we’ve been able to overcome. Obviously we had a big goal at the end that we wanted to meet and we fell short.”

The great sporting event in the United States was attended by 67,827 spectators including a collection of celebrities, including basketball player LeBron James, musicians Paul McCartney, Adele and Jay-Z and actors Bradley Cooper and Paul Ruud.

Rihanna during her performance on Sunday at the Super Bowl. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

At the halftime show, Rihanna starred in her long-awaited return to the big stages with a show in which she displayed her exuberant repertoire of hits on a platform at the heights of the stadium.

The Barbadian artist garnered praise for her performance, in which she performed songs like ‘Umbrella’ or ‘Diamonds in the Sky’, as well as speculation about a second pregnancy, which was quickly confirmed by her representatives.

The Kansas comeback

Super Bowl 57 got off to an explosive start with both teams scoring on their first offensive drives, something that had only happened in the 1997 season finale (Packers vs. Broncos).

The Eagles were the first to hit through Hurts, who quickly showed why he’s one of the best mobile quarterbacks by driving to a touchdown on the final yard.

Next, it was Mahomes who exploited his special connection with Travis Kelce by providing him with a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Hurts grabbed all the attention in the second quarter, first throwing a spectacular 45-yard touchdown pass to receiver AJ Brown, then making a serious mistake by letting the ball slip, which was recovered by Nick Bolton for an unopposed 36-yard run to the foul line. annotation

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

With one minute and 33 seconds remaining, Mahomes received a hard tackle from TJ Edwards that aggravated his sprained right ankle.

Panic spread among Chiefs fans as their idol limped off and writhed on the bench in pain.

The Eagles extended their lead to 24-14, but upon returning from the locker room they found Mahomes on the court to do battle.

The presence of their leader gave wings to the Chiefs, who took the lead for the first time on the scoreboard with three touchdowns from Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, the last two on passes from Mahomes.

The pressure was on the Eagles and on Hurts, who responded with his third career touchdown to tie it at 35 and force a thrilling finale in which Mahomes and the Chiefs imposed their experience to masterfully manage the clock.

A controversial foul called on James Bradberry allowed Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to make Kansas’ title-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left.