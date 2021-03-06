The chief US infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, spoke positively about the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and praised it. He gave a corresponding assessment in an interview with the Greek TV channel Skai.

“The data that I know about Sputnik is good enough,” the scientist answered when a journalist asked whether he would agree to be vaccinated with a Chinese or Russian drug. Fauci added that he does not have enough information about vaccines from China, but “the Russian data looks good.”

The expert also stressed that he was not worried about the disputes about the side effects of certain vaccines, since the fact that scientists were able to prove their high effectiveness is much more important. “For some, this (side effects – approx. “Lenta.ru”) may last a little longer, but most of the symptoms go away after 24 hours, ”he concluded.

On March 5, it was reported that Sputnik V became the second most popular coronavirus vaccine in the world. The first place in terms of the number of approvals went to AstraZeneca vaccine, licensed in 49 countries. The third line is occupied by Pfizer – the drug was approved by 43 countries.