“The worst-case scenarios for Covid-19 are behind us even with the spread of Omicron,” said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, which developed the “AstraZeneca” vaccine.

In an interview with the British newspaper “The Telegraph”, Pollard said that things will improve, but “we have to get through this winter.”

Pollard described the procedure for giving booster doses of corona vaccines every six months as “impractical”, stressing that “a fourth dose should not be provided until there is more evidence that proves its feasibility and medical effects.”

He explained that “there is no point in trying to stop all infections. At some point, society must open up despite the threat from Omicron,” according to the British “Sky News” network.

He added, “There will be a phase in which the infection will spread, so we have to pay attention in the winter season. The closure decisions and other health measures come from the authorities, not the scientists.”

Pollard concluded his speech, saying: “We have to rely on vaccines, and the greatest danger remains the unvaccinated.”

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide rose on Tuesday to more than 290 million, while the number of deaths from the virus reached nearly 5.8 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections with the virus have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were discovered in Wuhan, central China, in December 2019.