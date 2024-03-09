Youssef said that if the state were to force religious Jews into military service, “we would emigrate from Israel.”

He stressed, “The government must know that the study and prayers of religious institute students are what grant protection to the army.”

The Chief Rabbi's statements came during a religion lesson on Saturday, and come against the backdrop of the ongoing controversy in Israel over the law on conscripting religious institute students into the Israeli army, which these extremist religious parties oppose.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had stipulated that all coalition parties agree to the conscription law, including Benny Gantz.

At the beginning of this March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his government would find a way to end the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service.

Netanyahu indicated in a press conference: “We will set goals for recruiting ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israeli army and into the national civil services. We will also determine means to implement these goals.”

In 2018, the Israeli Supreme Court invalidated a law exempting ultra-Orthodox males from conscription, noting that the need required the participation of all Israeli society in bearing the burden of military service.

The Israeli Knesset failed to reach a new arrangement, and an order issued by the government to suspend compulsory recruitment of extremists expires in March.

The hard-line parties, along with the parties belonging to the extreme right, helped Netanyahu win a slight parliamentary majority, but in previous governments, these parties made exemption from conscription a condition for remaining in the coalition.