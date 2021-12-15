Chief Psychiatrist of the Ministry of Health of Russia, Director General of the V.P. Serbian Zurab Kekelidze in an interview RBK talked about the main manifestations of postcoid syndrome.

According to the specialist, at first the person does not understand what “bad COVID brought”. The doctor pointed out that after suffering a coronavirus infection, in most cases there are no complaints, but in fact the patient “incorrectly assesses his functions.” For example, shortness of breath in athletes a few minutes after the start of intense exercise, which was not observed before the illness, as well as partial amnesia or excessive irritability in those who were ill.

In addition, there are other violations, according to which doctors realized that COVID-19 “somehow affects the brain, relatively speaking, penetrates,” Kekelidze continued. “But this is a conventional name, whether it penetrates or not, we cannot say. I mean, where does it penetrate, what part of the brain, and so on, these data are not available and, most likely, will not be available in the near future. But there is no doubt that the COVID disease is associated with the central nervous system, ”the doctor said.

The psychiatrist also said that experts discovered a violation of the blood-brain barrier during the disease with coronavirus infection. “The blood-brain barrier is such a barrier, the way we are arranged that not everything in the blood enters the brain,” the specialist explained.

Prior to that, Zurab Kekelidze said that after suffering COVID-19, the patient may experience acute or prolonged psychoses and panic attacks. According to him, after an illness, certain disorders are found in people: for example, a person can forget the names of some objects or what actions they should perform.

A Russian practicing psychiatrist who has recovered from COVID-19, in an interview with Lente.ru, described psychoses arising from coronavirus. He said that he had a feeling of déjà vu, it seemed to him that the volunteers in the hospital were acting like clowns and were brightly dressed.