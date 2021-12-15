Chief Psychiatrist of the Russian Ministry of Health, Director General of the V.P. Serbian Zurab Kekelidze in an interview with RBC named the main manifestations of postcoid syndrome.

According to the doctor, at first, a person does not notice the symptoms of the disease. In most cases, the patient has no complaints, but in fact he “misjudges his functions.” For example, athletes may experience shortness of breath after a few minutes of intense exercise, which was not observed before the illness.

Also, those who have had a coronavirus infection may develop partial shortness of breath or excessive irritability, as well as a number of other disorders, according to the totality of which experts came to the conclusion that COVID-19 “somehow affects the brain – relatively speaking, penetrates” into it.

But this is a conventional name, whether it penetrates or not, we cannot say. I mean, where it penetrates, what part of the brain, and so on, there is no such data and, most likely, it will not be in the near future. But the fact that the COVID disease is associated with the central nervous system is without any doubt Zurab Kekelidze Chief Psychiatrist of the Ministry of Health of Russia

The psychiatrist also said that experts discovered a violation of the blood-brain barrier during the disease with coronavirus infection. This means that the barrier that prevents certain substances from the blood from entering the brain is weakened, which can lead to disastrous consequences.

Manifestation of postcoid syndrome

One of the most dangerous manifestations of the consequences of the coronavirus, experts called a blood clotting disorder. According to the doctor-hematologist of the highest category Diana Kim, such a complication can lead to thrombosis or stroke even months after the coronavirus. First of all, in the high-risk zone, she said, there are people who had vascular problems before COVID-19, but young people and adolescents are not protected from it.

Also, among the physiological manifestations of postcoid syndrome included, in particular, rheumatological diseases. This was announced by the Honored Russian Doctor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Surgeon, Professor Vladimir Vtorenko.

There are systemic rheumatological diseases, there are lesions of the central nervous system, lesions of the lungs. I think that even after parting with the massive infectious onset of COVID, we will remain with postcoid complications. Vladimir Vtorenko Doctor of Medical Sciences, Surgeon, Professor

In addition, postcoid syndrome leads to premature aging. According to the head of the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) of Russia, Veronika Skvortsova, COVID-19 provokes the development of processes in the human body that are characteristic of aging, and also accelerates them.

As dermatologist and trichologist Yulia Galliamova said, patients who have undergone coronavirus often have quite a lot of postcoid symptoms that appear on the skin. In addition, many people experience hair loss, broken or peeling nails, severe acne, and sudden allergic reactions not previously experienced by patients.

Manifestation in children

Among children, postcoid syndrome is most susceptible to children under the age of one year and those who have non-infectious chronic diseases, as well as children with cardiovascular diseases, diseases of the immune system and diabetes mellitus. This was announced by the consultant of the telemedicine service of the digital medical service “Doctor near”, general practitioner Yekaterina Serebrennikova.

According to Andrei Pozdnyakov, infectious disease doctor, chief physician of Invitro-Siberia, unpleasant consequences, such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MCI), can appear in children weeks after recovery.

Most likely, AIM in children is a kind of cytokine storm, but it does not manifest itself during, but 1-4 weeks after the illness. Andrey Pozdnyakov infectious disease doctor, chief physician of “Invitro-Siberia”

For AIM, the doctor notes, the rapid onset of fever with an increase in body temperature up to 38.5 is characteristic, which is poorly confused by antipyretic drugs, as well as symptoms of intoxication. Also, in half of the patients, various types of rashes appear, lymph nodes increase and blood pressure decreases.

However, the greatest danger for children when infected with coronavirus is the intersection of COVID-19 and other diseases. In this case, warns the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health for medical prevention in the Ural Federal District, pediatrician Sergei Tokarev, this can be fatal.

He explained that other viral diseases in the child’s body, for example, whooping cough or measles, can trigger a cascade of systemic inflammatory responses with damage to organs, including the cardiovascular system, the central nervous system, and the respiratory system.

A child with whom this happens may remain disabled, and it may take a lifetime to recover. Sergey Tokarev pediatrician

In turn, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok said that the combination of measles and coronavirus would be lethal.