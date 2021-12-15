Chief Psychiatrist of the Ministry of Health of Russia, Director General of the National Medical Research Center for Psychiatry and Narcology named after V.I. V.P. Serbian Zurab Kekelidze on Wednesday, December 15, said that coronavirus infection affects the central nervous system of a person, which is expressed in some manifestations of postcoid syndrome.

According to him, at first the patient does not understand what was wrong with COVID-19, because often the first time after recovery there are no complaints. However, the psychiatrist emphasized, the person simply “misjudges his functions.”

Kekelidze explained the impact of the coronavirus using the example of athletes. So, some of them develop shortness of breath a few minutes after the start of intense exercise, which was not observed before the illness. In addition, those who have been ill have partial amnesia when they forget certain words, as well as excessive irritability.

“There are other disorders, for which we generally understood, as doctors, that, apparently, COVID somehow affects the brain, relatively speaking, penetrates. <...> In which part of the brain and so on, these data are not available and, most likely, will not be available in the near future. But the fact that the COVID disease is associated with the central nervous system is without a doubt, “- quotes a specialist RBK…

The expert also noted that during the research it turned out that during the course of coronavirus infection, a violation of the blood-brain barrier occurs.

“The blood-brain barrier is such a barrier, the way we are arranged that not everything in the blood enters the brain,” the doctor explained.

Earlier, on November 29, the largest international study of COVID-19 complications to date, conducted by multiple hospitals, showed that about one in 100 patients hospitalized with coronavirus is likely to develop central nervous system complications. These include stroke, bleeding, and other potentially fatal complications. It is noted that such consequences of the disease have become a significant cause of death in a pandemic.