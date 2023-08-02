Attempts to escape from stress can aggravate a person’s condition. On Wednesday, August 2, he told “RIA News” Georgy Kostyuk, head physician of the Alekseev Psychiatric Hospital in Moscow.

“What is meant by flight? These are various extreme forms of behavior from ignoring one’s needs to fixing on problems instead of solving them. You should not seek salvation from stress in the pursuit of sensations or avoiding reality, ”he explained.

According to the psychiatrist, the best way to help yourself with high levels of stress is to maintain a reasonable balance of work and rest. To do this, it is necessary to allocate time in such a way that it is enough for physical activity, self-development and communication with loved ones.

Kostyuk noted that overwork can simply exhaust the resources of the psyche, and then distress will come. This condition is characterized by sleep disturbances (insomnia, daytime sleepiness, nightmares) and eating behavior (overeating or lack of appetite), as well as an increase in bad habits. In the latter case, we are talking not only about smoking and alcohol abuse, but also about frequent and aimless pastime in social networks or playing video games.

To assess the level of distress, the expert advised mentally reproducing a scale from 1 to 10, where 1 is the minimum stress, and 10 is the maximum stress, and try to understand which mark best reflects how you feel at a particular moment.

“The next step is very important: ask yourself what I can do right now to cope with the experience and reduce the temperature of stress by at least 2-3 degrees,” added Kostyuk.

Earlier, on July 15, Olga Shashkova, a general practitioner at the LabQuest + Q-Clinic medical company, warned in a conversation with Izvestia that chronic lack of sleep reduces mental stability. So, people who do not get enough sleep on a regular basis react more sharply to stress, they can be excessively quick-tempered or, conversely, whiny.

In June, researchers at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany conducted a study and found that people who close their windows at night experience less stress because they are not disturbed by street noise, which is a powerful irritant.