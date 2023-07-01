Mash: Chief prosecutor of Chuvashia Fomin died during a swim down the Volga

The chief prosecutor of the Republic of Chuvashia Andrey Fomin died during a swim down the Volga. Writes about it Telegram-Mash channel.

According to him, the incident happened on Saturday, July 1. Presumably, the man’s heart stopped 150 meters from the shore, he was dragged ashore in an unconscious state. It is noted that he was in a wetsuit and with a life buoy.

The doctors gave the prosecutor first aid, but could not save him.

It is known that Fomin had previously participated in a swim across the Volga. This year he planned to swim 2200 meters down the river.

On the official website of the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed information about what happened. Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov and the staff of the Russian prosecutor’s office expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Andrey Fomin was born on August 4, 1965 in the city of Kirzhach, Vladimir Region. In 2020, he was appointed to the post of prosecutor of Chuvashia. Prior to that, from 2014 to 2020, he served as the first deputy prosecutor of Crimea.