Improvements in Moscow’s health care system have resulted in fewer cases of severe kidney, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and nervous system diseases in children. On Wednesday, April 7, the chief freelance specialist, pediatrician, chief physician of the State Budgetary Healthcare Institution “Children’s City Clinical Hospital named after Z.A. Bashlyaeva DZM “Ismail Osmanov.

According to the physician, the trend towards improvement is due to the efficiency of work in the three-tier system of providing medical care to children.

“Since we now have the most advanced capabilities within the framework of world health at the earliest stages at the outpatient level, we can identify any diseases, especially since within the framework of the three-tier system there is a clear interaction between all levels, and all the more so since we now have a single digital platform Moscow health care. Of course, all the clear regulations for the observation of children and early detection, clinical examination are spelled out – all this gives its results, “he said.

Osmanov emphasized the importance of the district pediatrician at the first level of the patient’s examination being alert in terms of any possible serious illness, even with a difficult prognosis.

“For example, kidney disease can be asymptomatic in children for a long time or with episodes of temperature against the background of a viral infection, catarrhal phenomena. If the pediatrician does not approach this competently and professionally, then he will treat acute respiratory infections, acute respiratory viral infections, otitis media, pharyngitis, adenitis and that’s it. But with a competent approach, he will certainly do a urinalysis and, if necessary, an ultrasound scan, will attract other specialists, so at the earliest stages we will identify an incipient urinary system infection – pyelonephritis. And the sooner we find out, the more effective the treatment and outcome of the disease will be, ”the doctor quotes “RIA News”.

The most common pathologies in children, the Ottomans called diseases of the upper respiratory tract, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and injuries of various kinds – craniocerebral, limbs, back. In addition, the pediatrician pointed out the danger of metabolic syndrome and obesity.

“The metabolic syndrome in children is increasing, which is accompanied by obesity, overweight, arterial hypertension – increased blood pressure, and insulin resistance, that is, these children are highly likely to develop diabetes mellitus and hypertension,” Osmanov said.

He explained this tendency by the violation of the eating behavior of children and the role of heredity.

The doctor also said that early diagnosis helps prevent children with disabilities.

“It is thanks to active medical care that children who were born deeply premature, with extremely low body weight, from 500 grams to 1000 grams, and even among them, the percentage of disability is 2 times less than according to European data, because we observe them, We monitor closely for up to 3 years in a hospital, we have our own individual criteria in terms of vaccinations, in terms of monitoring for various diseases, not to mention those that already exist, ”added the pediatrician.

Earlier in the day, Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova said that the situation with the pandemic showed the dependence of the health and well-being of the population on the level of training of medical and social workers.

On March 26, oncologist and surgeon Mikhail Myasnyankin pointed out that fatigue, tearfulness and weight loss may be signs of blood cancer in children. He advised parents to closely monitor the well-being of their children and contact a doctor if they notice characteristic symptoms.