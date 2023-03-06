The owner of the Wagner mercenary company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has raised his growing pulse with the Kremlin by warning that if his men have to withdraw from Bakhmut, the Donbas city that has become an emblem of the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian offensive, “the entire front will be lost.” This was stated on Friday in a video that was released this Monday, the same day that the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, traveled to the largest Russian conquest in this war, the city of Mariupol. Wagner’s boss, who assures in the recording that his men are about to win the battle for Bakhmut, has blamed Shoigu in the past for the lack of ammunition to which he attributes the high losses in the ranks of he. In the video, Prigozhin denounces that this ammunition, promised two weeks before, “has not yet arrived.” He then claims to be investigating “the reason: either ordinary bureaucracy or betrayal.”

Wagner’s criticisms come at a decisive moment in the offensive on Bakhmut, where the Russian armed forces have suffered huge casualties as they try to complete their first breakthrough in more than half a year. “The documents about the ammunition were signed on the night of February 22. Orders for its supply were given on the 23rd, but the ammunition has not been sent so far,” Prigozhin lamented in a statement issued through his company Concorde.

Russia has been besieging Bakhmut for seven months. His assault on the city in the province of Donetsk, led in recent months mainly by Wagner mercenaries, is the longest of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has entered its second year. Both Ukraine and Russia are facing heavy losses at Bakhmut, but kyiv’s forces say that for every Ukrainian casualty they count seven Russian. With little strategic and military value, Bakhmut is essentially a political piece for Russian President Vladimir Putin after months of fiascos.

Despite the push and assaults in waves of infantry and assault groups, Moscow’s troops have barely managed to advance a few meters in Donbas and have focused heavily on Bakhmut, where Ukraine keeps them distracted from elsewhere and is forcing Russia, who also has ammunition problems, spend troops and material.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at an undisclosed location in Ukraine in a picture released by the Russian Defense Ministry. PA

kyiv assures that it keeps the city and continues to fight for it. In recent days, the battle for Bakhmut has reached a turning point that may mark the subsequent development of the fighting for that town, but also of the war in Donbas. Ukrainian reinforcements sent in recent days launched several attacks over the weekend and have managed to repel several assaults by the Russian military and even push them back a few centimeters in some parts, but Moscow continues to advance in the city and is already in control of three flanks and various neighborhoods. The reinforcements could also serve to ensure the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the city in the event of a tactical withdrawal to better, fortified positions outside the city.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed Ukraine’s possible loss of Bakhmut on Monday. “I think it has more symbolic value than strategic or operational value,” Austin told reporters on a visit to Jordan, according to Reuters. The Secretary of Defense has stressed that the taking of that town by Russian troops has to imply a change in the course of the war.

The confrontation between Prigozhin and Shoigu is an open secret, and the tension between the two finally broke out on February 22. The businessman shattered the self-censorship of the Kremlin-related environment that day and released a photo with more than fifty corpses from his company, whose death he pointed directly to the high command. “These comrades died yesterday. Due to ammunition famine, as it is often called. One fifth, one fifth! Mothers, women and children will receive their bodies. Who is to blame for their deaths? The culprit is the one who does not solve the ammunition supply. at the end of the list [de suministros] signature should appear [el jefe del Estado Mayor ruso] Valeri Gerasimov, or Shoigu. They don’t want to make the decision. They don’t want Wagner to exist,” Prigozhin said then.

In another sinister video released this weekend, Prigozhin displayed a row of corpses — this time Ukrainians — in coffins. “We sent them home,” he would say in the dead of night to the sound of coffin lids hammering in the background.

The lack of supplies for Wagner has opened fissures within the Russian military. One of the most popular channels of Russian warmongering circles, TopWar, has blamed the marginalization of the mercenary company on the replacement of the previous head of the Russian forces by Gerasimov. “The fewer shells the gunners have, the greater the infantry’s losses will be. It has been demonstrated since the First World War. Prigozhin was forced to make a fuss in order to keep winning, and no matter how his campaign is seen on the networks or in the press, Prigozhin is right,” says an article where he ensures that his mercenaries “operate much more efficiently than the regular units of the army” despite the fact that “we all know very well that the price is high”.

The advances achieved by Wagner in Soledar and Bakhmut have been paid for with the lives of thousands of conscripted prisoners in Russian prisons, and now the orchestra, As the company is nicknamed, it has targeted sports clubs, especially contact sports. Prigozhin has opened new enlistment centers in eight sports complexes in Moscow, another two in Rostov-on-Don and Samara, and one more at the headquarters of the Russian Boxing Federation in Tyumen, the Institute for the Study of War has revealed. US.

in the ruins

The businessman watered down with his criticism the mass bath that Vladimir Putin received on February 22 at the Moscow Luzhnikí stadium on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, and this time he has tarnished Shoigu’s visit to Mariupol. The Ministry of Defense published a video on Monday in which the general landed by helicopter in the ruins of the international airport of the Ukrainian city. Broken windows, burst walls and bullet holes decorated the entrance to the terminal upon Shoigu’s arrival, his first visit to the city, almost a year after he announced to Putin that he had conquered the city.

“The minister verified the restoration work on the infrastructure of Donbas carried out by the Military Construction Department of the Russian Defense Ministry,” the agency announced after the general finished his visit. Any precaution was little for Moscow, since the advances of the Ukrainian armed forces have placed the area within the range of their missiles.

The video hardly showed more details of Shoigu’s trip. His subordinates showed him in the open air some notebooks with photographs of the construction projects, and then accompanied him on his visit to an empty medical center of which only three stretchers were shown. According to the Defense statement, Moscow plans to build in the devastated city a complex for the Federal Medical-Biological Agency, a center for the Ministry of Emergencies, and a couple of mini-districts with twelve and six residential buildings each.

Shoigu’s visit to Mariupol took place many months after other senior Russian officials toured the city. The first of them was Deputy Prime Minister Marat Jusnulin, who set foot in that Black Sea town in May of last year. According to his calculations, the restoration of its ruins will take at least three years, and around 28,000 workers are currently working on its works. And in January of this year it was the turn of the Deputy Prime Minister and head of Industry, Denís Mantúrov, who placed special emphasis on restoring its port area and its factories.

